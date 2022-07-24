Dayton man hospitalized after being shot in leg
DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton early Sunday morning.
Crews responded to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Anna Street around 4:12 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot injury to the leg.
