Dayton, OH

Dayton man hospitalized after being shot in leg

By Callie Cassick
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Anna Street around 4:12 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot injury to the leg.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

