ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

The Best Magnetic Lashes On Amazon

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re in the market for something that’ll add volume and length to your lashes or help you mimic your favorite manga character’s makeup look, you’ll probably benefit from some false lashes. Here’s the thing: False lash application can be a painstaking task, especially if you’re a newbie trying to figure...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet#Art#Design
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
whowhatwear

Sorry, These 8 Jewelry Trends Are Out, But These 8 Are In

When it comes to shopping for jewelry, clothes, and other accessories for that matter, my motto is to always go with what brings you the most excitement and joy. It's true that for some these gut feelings come quite easily, but for others, it may take more time and guidance to hone in on what feels most authentic. One great place to start when in need of inspiration is to get an idea of what the current jewelry trends are at the moment. From there, you can peruse the selections, and see what sparks your interest the most.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Stylists Say These Are The Best Haircuts To Boost Volume Over 40

It’s time to put an end to flat hair! Whether you’re dealing with hair loss or simply have naturally fine strands, there’s a solution in sight: it all comes down to choosing the right haircut and styling it properly to give it the boost it needs. Luckily, there are tons of great options out there to add some umph to the mix and take years off of your face all at the same time—including a few variations of one classic style.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

People Are Calling This Serum ‘Youth in a Bottle’ After Seeing Results in a Week & It’s Just $28 RN

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Prime Day is in full swing, and dang the beauty discounts are good. No joke—everything from line-smoothing retinol eye creams to celeb-loved snail mucin toners are majorly discounted from now until the end of July 13th, so run like the wind to Amazon before it’s all over. Just make sure you’ve signed up to be a Prime member to take advantage of all these limited-time offerings, like one on the Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum that’s a stunning 30 percent off.
MAKEUP
shefinds

The Deodorants You Should Stop Buying From The Drugstore, According To Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 10/04/2018. It can be hard to believe that something as simple as a deodorant can be harmful to your health, but more and more research has come out about the risk of this common, everyday product. If you aren’t already aware, many of the ingredients in your deodorant have been linked to health concerns like skin irritation, allergies, and even more severe ones like cancer. The chemical ingredients in these products may make you smell good, but that can come at a very big cost.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy