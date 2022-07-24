ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

Lincoln Library Gets New Supply Of Internet Hot Spots For Loan

By Newsroom
wmay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln Library has a new supply of Internet hot spots for distribution to cardholders, beginning August 1st. The public...

www.wmay.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

CWLP, IDNR Team Up Again In Effort To Reduce Deer Population Around Lake Springfield

For the second year in a row, City Water Light and Power is seeking experienced archery hunters to help reduce the large number of deer on properties around Lake Springfield. CWLP is teaming up with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources on the program, which establishes several designated periods and specific locations for archery hunting of deer near the lake from October through December. While a population of 15 to 20 deer per square mile is considered best, a survey last year found a deer population of 77 per square mile around the lake.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Teachers Reach Tentative Contract Agreement With District 186

Springfield public school teachers have reached a tentative contract agreement with District 186. No details of the proposed contract are yet available. Members of the Springfield Education Association are expected to be briefed on the contract terms in early August, with a ratification vote set for August 9th. If approved by the SEA, the Springfield school board would then vote on the agreement at its August 15th meeting.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

U of I launching program to help students with autism navigate college

(The Center Square) – Incoming freshmen with autism spectrum disorder at the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign soon will have access to additional help. The Illinois Neurodiversity Initiative pilot program is set to launch in the fall and will offer autism-specific services to promote student success. “Only 38% of...
URBANA, IL
wmay.com

Police Report Sheds More Light On Inflatable Rat Incident

A Springfield police report says an employee of Staab Funeral Home admitted to damaging an inflatable rat that had been set up outside the business because she said the display was “embarrassing and wrong.”. A copy of the report, obtained by WMAY’s Greg Bishop, says police were dispatched to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
State
Illinois State
Lincoln, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
wmay.com

Gas Prices Down 30 Cents In A Week In Springfield

Average gas prices in Springfield have dropped 30 cents a gallon in just the past week… and more than 85 cents a gallon from a month ago. Triple A says the average price for regular unleaded locally is down to $4.20 a gallon as of Monday morning… continuing a steady streak of falling prices since the record high of $5.27 a gallon set on June 11th. Lower prices for crude oil and falling demand for gasoline are contributing to the steady decrease in prices.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

“Matilda” Coming to The Muni

Springfield Clinic presents Roald Dahl’s Matilda. Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other’s lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda’s extraordinary personality. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace!
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Battle Lines Drawn In Fight For Control Of State Democratic Party

Various groups are taking sides in the looming showdown over the leadership of the Democratic Party of Illinois. State Representative Lisa Hernandez is challenging party chair Robin Kelly, with a vote planned for this weekend in Springfield. Hernandez has the backing of Governor JB Pritzker, who is concerned about federal rules that limit Kelly’s ability to fundraise for state candidates, since she is a member of Congress. The abortion rights group Personal PAC is supporting Hernandez as well, saying the November election is too important to be clouded by concerns over fundraising rules.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Man Charged With Posing As Officer, Assaulting Woman

A Springfield man is facing multiple charges after allegedly posing as a federal agent and attempting to force a woman from her vehicle in a department store parking lot late last week. 70-year-old Ira Smith is being held on $300,000 bond after the incident last Thursday at the Target store...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy