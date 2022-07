BOSTON -- Optimistic baseball fans in the region spent the All-Star break envisioning the Red Sox opening the unofficial second half of the season on a tear, thus inspiring chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom to invest in the team before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. What's happened since has obliterated any such visions from dancing in anybody's heads.The Red Sox were embarrassed on Friday night, to the tune of a 28-5 beating at Fenway Park by the Blue Jays. The Red Sox were held to just one run -- and were instructed to sit down -- in another loss on...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO