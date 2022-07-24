ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

Community invited to participate in shellfish discussion at Darling Marine Center

By Matthew Norwood, DMC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterested community members are invited to join researchers and local students at the University of Maine Darling Marine Center for a conversation about emerging results of an ongoing community science program in the Damariscotta River estuary. Building on several years of collaboration between the University, shellfish harvesters and Lincoln...

8/5: Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation Photo Show

The Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation Research Collection Photo Show. The collection is currently on display in the Great Room. Boothbay’s rich fishing history is on display in an exhibit of historic and contemporary photographs at Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library. The exhibit is drawn from a research collection of fishing-related photographs from various organizations and community members and hosted in an online database. The Boothbay Regional Maritime Foundation (BRMF) was formed in 2018 to preserve working waterfront but also to educate the public on the region’s important maritime history. As part of this effort, the foundation has collaborated with the Boothbay Region Historical Society (BRHS) and the Penobscot Marine Museum (PMM) to build a research collection of photographs and make them available to the public. Photos from the Historical Society collection have been digitized as well as hundreds of photos and negatives from the Department of Marine Resources, historical photos from BHML and the Boothbay Register and many individuals.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta announces the Paris Pierpont Memorial Scholarship for EMS training

In memory of and tribute to Paris Pierpont, whose aspiration was to become an EMT and nurse, the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta has announced the creation of a scholarship fund to help others achieve that goal. The Paris Pierpont Memorial Scholarship will provide financial assistance to awarded individuals enrolled in EMT, AEMT, or the Paramedic programs offered by United Training Center in Maine, and who will serve in Lincoln County.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Edgecomb still mulling Community Resilience Program membership

After two weeks of researching Gov. Janet Mills’ Community Resilience Program, Edgecomb selectmen still want more time before making a decision. On July 25, selectmen decided to wait prior to sending a letter of support identifying Sunrise Ecologic of Boothbay as the town’s service provider in the state’s program designed to fight climate change.
EDGECOMB, ME
An evening to celebrate and support conservation

Tickets are now available for Boothbay Region Land Trust’s summer fundraising event--Celebrate! Signs of Conservation. This event will take place under the tent at Oak Point Farm on Thursday, August 4 from 5:30-9pm. The event will feature live music and dancing, a special auction of retired BRLT preserve signs, as well as delicious food and cocktails. Come out for an unforgeable evening on the beautiful shores of Hodgdon Cove all in support of land conservation and public access!
BOOTHBAY, ME
City
Walpole, ME
City
Damariscotta, ME
BHYC Regatta and Shipyard Cup Classics Challenge results

The 48th Boothbay Harbor Yacht Club (BHYC) Regatta and Shipyard Cup Classics Challenge fleets provided a breathtaking scene Saturday, July 23 as the over 60 classic and modern racing boats sailed under clear blue skies across Boothbay to their starting lines. With moderate breezes, Day One provided enjoyable racing conditions for the fleets and a remarkable sight for dozens of spectator boats also out on the water. Weather on Day Two, Sunday, July 24, was moderate at the start and built to a strong breeze in the 19-20 knot range with some higher gusts created challenging conditions for racers.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Portland Stage and Maine State Music Theatre team up

Maine State Music Theatre and Portland Stage will once again team up to present a co-production of “Smoke on the Mountain” Aug. 2-28. The show tells the hilarious and heartwarming story of a Saturday Night Gospel Sing at a country church in North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains in 1938. The show features two dozen rousing bluegrass songs played and sung by the Sanders Family, a traveling group making its return to performing after a five-year hiatus.
PORTLAND, ME
Southport Column: Historical presentation and more

News of a summer Southporter for more that 60 years, Ann Charlesworth, is that she fell recently in her home on Dogfish Head and cracked a hip, needing surgery. Currently she is in the Inn at St. Andrews Village. I am sure cards sent to the Inn at St. Andrews Village would find her and would cheer her up. Visits are a bit difficult due to Covid.
SOUTHPORT, ME
Final summer morning Labyrinth Walk Aug. 11

You are cordially invited to join us for our final summer morning labyrinth walk on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. as we can walk the Labyrinth in the Field together. The majestic stone labyrinth is located on the grounds of Edgecomb Community Church. Labyrinth walking is an ancient practice...
EDGECOMB, ME
Return the picnic tables?

Would it be possible for the town or whoever is in charge to bring some of the picnic tables back to the Common. I have heard that more visitors would enjoy the Farmers’ Market if there would be places to rest while collecting the lovely goods, like it used to be. It would benefit the farmers as well the community. Thanks.
BOOTHBAY, ME
News and Notes from the Community Center

In cooperation with Lincoln County Emergency Services we have been providing a cool place for anyone to come and relax in the air conditioning during the recent heat wave. Please watch for announcements on our Facebook page about our special hours. We are happy for you to come in and join us in the cool.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Nat Wilson: Honorary Parade Of Sail chairman

The name of Nat Wilson comes to mind if you are a fan of honorable and skilled sailmakers throughout the world. Right in our own back yard do we have the pleasure of meeting a humble, ethical, and talented star in the world of prestigious and historic sailmakers. Nat’s high...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Lincoln County Republicans meeting July 27

The Lincoln County Republicans will be meeting on Wednesday, July 27 at the Wiscasset Community Center, 242 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and The Dinner Table PAC will give a presentation beginning at 7 p.m. and a business meeting will follow. The Dinner Table presentation will be...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Science
July 27 update: Midcoast adds 21 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
Southport Junior Yacht Club

This week we had an exciting week at the Southport Yacht Club. Some days, we had rain or fog, but we still got out there for a great sail. We welcomed Abe Renfro and Christopher Lambert to the morning class this week. These two sailors jumped into Cozy Harbor before their first sail at SYC. On Friday, the morning class took a trip to Spectacle Island. They explored the island, looked for crabs, swam, collected sea glass, played games and so much more.
SOUTHPORT, ME
Celebration of Life for Ron Richardson

A Celebration of Life service for Ronald “Ron” Richardson of West Boothbay Harbor, who died June 24, will be held Sunday, July 31 at 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 36, Boothbay.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Fall sports physicals

Nurse practitioner Anne Barker will be at the Boothbay Region school health center Aug. 8 and 9 from 8 a.m. to noon for sports physicals. Students that need to have a physical for participating in fall sports need to call Mindy, 633-1934, to make an appointment.
BOOTHBAY, ME
History comes to life through Lincoln Theater's MidCoast Film Fest

The Lincoln Theater’s very own film festival, The MidCoast Film Fest, is taking place this weekend beginning Friday, July 29 and continuing through Sunday, July 31. This season, the historic Lincoln Theater will screen eighteen original films, ranging from feature length, shorts, and documentaries, that are all based on a true story. History comes to life on the big screen!
LINCOLN, ME
Bayville Buzz

Fourth of July thanks continued ... first to the Merrills who (once again) set up the Community House for the BVI meeting. That job will be a bit easier going forward, thanks to our wonderful new ping pong table. Speaking of the Community House, stop by and see what you think. It – along with our beloved Post Office – are in need of a new roof. We are considering doing away with some or all of the existing skylights and currently, there is cardboard over them so that you can see how it would look with all removed. Wrapping up the Fourth thanks – kudos to the cookout crew! Tasty dogs, chips, two kinds of chips (with ridges was the runaway winner), ice tea and lemonade all served with laughs from Captain Spence and numerous others. Thank you to all! It appears The Village is gearing up for this weekend's battles as hot dog consumption was down – even though there may have been a record turnout! Everyone made sure to to exceed their caloric intake as all are hoping July 30 is the day they play their best games or beat their personal bests.
BAYVILLE, ME
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 249 calls for service for the period of July 19 to July 26. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,064 calls for service. Ayele Vassell, 22, of Lewiston was issued a summons July 24 for Operating with a Suspended Registration, on Gardiner Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Samuel Alexander.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Antique Auto Day draws about 40 vehicles

The Boothbay Railway Village Museum hosted the Maine Obsolete Auto League for the annual Antique Auto Day on Saturday, July 23. Approximately 40 vehicles participated and attendees enjoyed looking over the vehicles while they were parked in the Village’s infield. Photographer Bob Crink, a former worker for Chevrolet Engineering,...
BOOTHBAY, ME

