Community invited to participate in shellfish discussion at Darling Marine Center

Fourth of July thanks continued ... first to the Merrills who (once again) set up the Community House for the BVI meeting. That job will be a bit easier going forward, thanks to our wonderful new ping pong table. Speaking of the Community House, stop by and see what you think. It – along with our beloved Post Office – are in need of a new roof. We are considering doing away with some or all of the existing skylights and currently, there is cardboard over them so that you can see how it would look with all removed. Wrapping up the Fourth thanks – kudos to the cookout crew! Tasty dogs, chips, two kinds of chips (with ridges was the runaway winner), ice tea and lemonade all served with laughs from Captain Spence and numerous others. Thank you to all! It appears The Village is gearing up for this weekend's battles as hot dog consumption was down – even though there may have been a record turnout! Everyone made sure to to exceed their caloric intake as all are hoping July 30 is the day they play their best games or beat their personal bests.

BAYVILLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO