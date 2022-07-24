ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Review: Framework’s next-gen Laptop follows through on its upgradeable promises

By Andrew Cunningham
Ars Technica
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's one thing to say you're making a fully user-serviceable, upgradeable laptop. It's another thing to actually follow through with it. The original Framework Laptop we reviewed last year did a lot of things right. It's easy to open and work on, the ports can be swapped out to suit your...

arstechnica.com

Related
Digital Trends

Dell XPS laptops and desktops got HUGE discounts today

Few names are synonymous with PCs quite like Dell, which is why we always get pumped when we see desktop computer deals and laptop deals from this computer giant. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup or work-from-home station, or if you’re heading back to school and need a new laptop, Dell has got you covered. Right now, Dell XPS desktops and laptops are deeply discounted, so don’t miss your chance to get a new PC at a lower price.
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

Motherboards are already supporting unreleased, unannounced 13th-gen Intel CPUs

Intel's next-generation desktop CPUs haven't been released or even announced yet. Codenamed "Raptor Lake" and likely to be branded as 13th-generation Core chips, rumors suggest we'll see them sometime in September or October, but Intel hasn't officially said anything yet. That isn't stopping motherboard makers from updating their existing motherboards...
COMPUTERS
CNET

Select iPad Mini Models See Prices Slashed by Up to $99

Compact tablets are great if you want the accessible features of a larger tablet in a more convenient and affordable package. The iPad Mini is our favorite small tablet on the market in 2022, and right now Amazon and Walmart are offering a rare opportunity to snag one at a discount.
TECHNOLOGY
Ars Technica

How to check a Chromebook’s specs, CPU usage, and more

If you're not a frequent ChromeOS user, determining an in-hand Chromebook's specs can be tricky. Many Chromebook users are satisfied just using the machines to surf the web and, thus, don't often have a need to check on things like processor model or memory usage. As a result, this information can seem a bit buried.
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

Apple’s Virtualization framework is a great, free way to test new macOS betas

One of the coolest power-user Mac features of the Apple Silicon era is Apple's Virtualization framework. Normally the purview of paid software like Parallels Desktop or VMWare Fusion, virtualization lets you run multiple operating systems on one Mac at the same time, which is useful for anyone who wants to run Linux on top of macOS, test an app they're developing in different versions of macOS, or take a look at the latest macOS Ventura beta without risking their main install.
SOFTWARE
The Drive

Home Depot Has Even More Power Tool Deals on Tap

You don’t want to pass up good prices on good tools. July is winding to an end, and a lot of power tool sales are leaving with it. No need to get all worked up while you scramble to find good prices on the tools you've been saving up for. I've already done that for you. I put together a list of all your favorite tools. Red, blue, yellow, green, whatever your favorite color is, you'll find all the best deals at Home Depot in the list below.
Ars Technica

Zuckerberg: Apple, Meta are in “deep, philosophical competition”

Meta and Apple are entering a period of "very deep, philosophical competition" that will define the future of the Internet, according to comments by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg obtained by The Verge. Both Apple and Meta are planning to invest heavily in mixed reality over the next decade, but they...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Get a renewed iPad Mini for only $82 at Amazon right now

Apple rolled out the first-generation iPad Mini in 2012, but it’s still a worthwhile purchase after more than 10 years, especially if you’re looking for iPad deals that you can purchase on a very tight budget. You can get the tablet for even cheaper if you go for a renewed device from Amazon, which is selling the refurbished first-generation iPad Mini at $38 off to make it even more affordable at just $82 compared to its original price of $120.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple's 11-Inch iPad Pro (2021) With M1 Drops to Its Lowest Price Yet

Apple pulled out all the stops when it unveiled the 2021 iPad Pro last year. It's equipped with an M1 chip, an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Face ID and all-day battery life. All of this performance comes at a cost, but right now you can grab one for $384 off today on Amazon. It's not clear how long this deal will last, so grab yours at this low price while you can.
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Pixel 6a teardown shows off bendy, plastic back, soldered-in USB-C port

What's in the Pixel 6a? PBK Reviews has gotten ahold of the device and ripped it apart. It features fairly basic innards for a fairly basic phone. The screen is glued on and has plastic reinforcement clips. Once that's heated up and pried off, you'll be greeted with a large graphite heat sink. Like the bigger Pixel 6s, the motherboard has the USB-C port soldered onto it, which will make repairs on the port more difficult than a plug-in solution.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Structural, electrical, and magnetic properties of nano SrLaFeO (X"‰="‰0.2"“0.8)

The current work is mainly devoted to the synthesis, structural, electrical, and magnetic characterization of Sr1âˆ’XLaXFe12O19 (X"‰="‰0.2"“0.8) (SLFO) nanoparticles synthesized via the hydrothermal technique. The hexagonal peaks were determined using X-ray diffraction analysis. The obtained results indicated that the lattice constants were noted to be increasing from 0.58801 to 0.58825Â nm (a"‰="‰b), and 2.30309 to 2.30341Â nm (c) with increase of in 'X'. The morphological studies ensured that the grains as well as nanoparticles of SLFO acquired almost spherical shape. The optical properties were investigated using FTIR and UV"“Visible spectra. The optical bandgap (Eg) of SLFO was found to be increasing from 1.866 to 2.118Â eV with increase of dopant content. The electrical properties of SLFO were studied in detail as a function of temperature, and frequency. In addition, the dielectric modulus, and impedance spectroscopy analysis was carried out to describe the space charge polarization, and electric conduction mechanism, respectively. The hysteresis loop (M"“H curves) of SLFO revealed the decrease of magnetization from 36.34 to 7.17Â emu/g with increase in 'X'.
CHEMISTRY
Digital Trends

Cheap color printers are ON SALE at Walmart right now

With work from home becoming more prevalent, you’ll likely have things to print but no printer to print them with, and it’s not worth spending hundreds of dollars for a few pages every month. Thankfully, Walmart is having a nice sale on budget printers at the moment, so it’s the perfect time to pick one up. That being said, keep in mind that both are inkjet printers; if you’re looking for laser printers, check out our other list of the best laser printer deals instead.
SMALL BUSINESS
Nature.com

Predicting binding motifs of complex adsorbates using machine learning with a physics-inspired graph representation

Computational screening in heterogeneous catalysis relies increasingly on machine learning models for predicting key input parameters due to the high cost of computing these directly using first-principles methods. This becomes especially relevant when considering complex materials spaces such as alloys, or complex reaction mechanisms with adsorbates that may exhibit bi- or higher-dentate adsorption motifs. Here we present a data-efficient approach to the prediction of binding motifs and associated adsorption enthalpies of complex adsorbates at transition metals and their alloys based on a customized Wasserstein Weisfeiler"“Lehman graph kernel and Gaussian process regression. The model shows good predictive performance, not only for the elemental transition metals on which it was trained, but also for an alloy based on these transition metals. Furthermore, incorporation of minimal new training data allows for predicting an out-of-domain transition metal. We believe the model may be useful in active learning approaches, for which we present an ensemble uncertainty estimation approach.
CHEMISTRY
Digital Trends

LG G2 OLED TV review: a truly elevated OLED TV

The problem with reviewing TVs is that sometimes you get one that’s so deeply enjoyable to watch that you kind of, you know, forget that you’re supposed to be working and end up just watching TV for a bunch of hours. That’s what happened to me with the LG G2 OLED Evo TV. Perhaps not my most productive work moment, but I think it says a lot about this TV.
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Meta Quest 2 VR headset price jumps $100 to $399, gets zero new features

Many categories in consumer tech have seen substantial jumps in cost over the past two years due to a strained supply chain, chip shortages, and other economic factors. But honestly, we didn't see this one coming. Starting "in August," the Meta Quest 2 virtual reality system (formerly known as Oculus...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Keep Your Apple Devices Charged With 50% Off Mophie's 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Today Only

We all have a bunch of tech to keep charged up these days but, thanks to advancements in wireless charging technology, it's easy to ensure your devices remained powered up throughout the day. Though you could pick up several cheap wireless chargers to place around your home, an all-in-one solution might suit your needs better. Today only, Best Buy has Mophie's three-in-one wireless charger for Apple devices discounted by 50%, meaning you can juice up your essential gear in one convenient spot for less. Down to $65, the multidevice charger offers dedicated charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Newly found Lightning Framework offers a plethora of Linux hacking capabilities

The software framework has become essential to developing almost all complex software these days. The Django Web framework, for instance, bundles all the libraries, image files, and other components needed to quickly build and deploy web apps, making it a mainstay at companies like Google, Spotify, and Pinterest. Frameworks provide a platform that performs common functions like logging and authentication shared across an app ecosystem.
SOFTWARE

