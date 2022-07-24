Review: Framework’s next-gen Laptop follows through on its upgradeable promises

The current work is mainly devoted to the synthesis, structural, electrical, and magnetic characterization of Sr1âˆ’XLaXFe12O19 (X"‰="‰0.2"“0.8) (SLFO) nanoparticles synthesized via the hydrothermal technique. The hexagonal peaks were determined using X-ray diffraction analysis. The obtained results indicated that the lattice constants were noted to be increasing from 0.58801 to 0.58825Â nm (a"‰="‰b), and 2.30309 to 2.30341Â nm (c) with increase of in 'X'. The morphological studies ensured that the grains as well as nanoparticles of SLFO acquired almost spherical shape. The optical properties were investigated using FTIR and UV"“Visible spectra. The optical bandgap (Eg) of SLFO was found to be increasing from 1.866 to 2.118Â eV with increase of dopant content. The electrical properties of SLFO were studied in detail as a function of temperature, and frequency. In addition, the dielectric modulus, and impedance spectroscopy analysis was carried out to describe the space charge polarization, and electric conduction mechanism, respectively. The hysteresis loop (M"“H curves) of SLFO revealed the decrease of magnetization from 36.34 to 7.17Â emu/g with increase in 'X'.

CHEMISTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO