NATCHEZ — Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United Inc. said Wednesday afternoon in a press release it would close its Natchez sales and distribution center in 2024. Cassandra Mickens, a spokesperson for Coca-Cola Bottling United headquartered in Birmingham, said in the release the move is part of an ongoing effort to optimize operations. All 40 Natchez employees will have the opportunity to apply for positions at nearby facilities, according to the press release.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO