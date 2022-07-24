Severe thunderstorms and high winds expected for Sunday

WPXISEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH, WARNING Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms will move across the area through the middle of the week. Some of the storms could be severe with damaging winds and large hail. So, when a watch or warning is issued do you know the difference? (WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected again today.

A few small storms have moved in this morning, but the main event comes late this afternoon and evening. A cold front will spark showers and storms ahead and along the boundary.

Severe storms will likely bring damaging wind gusts (60 mph or higher), hail and downpours. Isolated tornadoes are possible, but mainly north of Interstate 80.

Keep your WPXI Weather App close and have your location alerts turned on so you can receive necessary notice if severe weather develops in your area. The severe weather threat decreases overnight. A few showers and storms linger into tomorrow morning. Cooler air flows behind the front tomorrow, and highs go from the 90s today to the 80s tomorrow. By Tuesday, highs will be slightly below average.

