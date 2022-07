Click here to read the full article. Big name executives including Kevin Mayer, Uday Shankar and Punit Goenka are among the headline speakers confirmed at APOS, the Asian media and entertainment conference, in September. Having been held in various online formats during the COVID pandemic, APOS is to return as an in-person event this year. However, it shifts from its usual April slot to Sept. 27-29, 2022. And instead of being held in the Indonesian resort of Bali, the event moves to Singapore, where it will take place on Sentosa Island, at the Capella hotel. The event is expected to...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 31 MINUTES AGO