Stafford crash kills driver after skidding off-road

STAFFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police responded to a fatal crash in Stafford that killed the driver after skidding off-road, according to officials.

The car, identified as a Kia Sportage Ex, was driving south on Furnace Road when the man behind the wheel lost control. Officials said this sent the car off the road and into the right shoulder. It also struck two poles in the process.

The driver, Luis Enrique Aguilar-ceron, 40, was pronounced dead on the scene by medical officials. Police said it is unclear why Aguilar-ceron lost control of the car at this time.

Troop C responded to the scene, and now an investigation is underway. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact Trooper Preston Zdrojeski at (860) 896-3200.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

