When Ian Cognito walked on stage in Bicester, Oxfordshire, on 11 April 2019, he couldn’t have known he was about to follow in the footsteps of Tommy Cooper. Every comedian has stories of “dying” in front of an audience but few do it literally. The manner of Cognito’s death at the age of 60 seems entirely in keeping with this caustic performer, who boasted about being the most banned act in Britain, accused other comics of hypocrisy, head-butted his own manager, and took everything he did to extremes.

