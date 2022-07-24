ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Maintenance work Sunday night to close SR51 ramp in Phoenix

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SEdWm_0gr04MJC00

The southbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound I-10 near downtown Phoenix is scheduled to be closed from 10 p.m. Sunday, July 24, to 4 a.m. Monday, July 25, for maintenance work.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials said drivers can detour by exiting southbound SR 51 at McDowell Road and traveling west to use southbound 16th Street to access westbound I-10.

The southbound SR 51 on-ramp at Thomas Road also will be closed Sunday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Chandler to study Hunt Highway safety concerns as casino nears

Hunt Highway is an inviting target for anyone looking to drive fast. There are few impediments with only one stop sign between Cooper Road and Val Vista Drive for the highway, which marks the city’s southern border and lots of undeveloped land to the south. However, the Chandler half...
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Gas line leak at Scottsdale apartment pool forces evacuations

PHOENIX – A Scottsdale apartment complex and surrounding area were evacuated Tuesday morning after a gas line to a swimming pool heater malfunctioned. The Scottsdale Fire Department said hazmat crews at the site near Thompson Peak Parkway and McDowell Mountain Ranch Road heard loud noises coming from an underground pool equipment storage unit around 8 a.m.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Dead woman found near trail at Phoenix's North Mountain

The group of teens are raising money for the couple so they can buy groceries, pay bills and travel easily. New suicide hotline number receives over 100K calls, texts in first week. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. When people call 988, a mental health professional will be on the other...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Arizona Traffic
allaboutarizonanews.com

Woman Found Dead on Popular Phoenix Hiking Trail

Phoenix Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on a Phoenix hiking trail Tuesday morning. Around 8:30 a.m., crews were called to a trail at North Mountain near 7th and Peoria avenues. A woman was found unresponsive. Firefighters determined the woman was beyond resuscitation efforts and pronounced dead. Police reported that the woman did not have injuries, and no foul play is suspected.
PHOENIX, AZ
themesatribune.com

Council greenlights Superstition Springs shelter

Just before the Mesa City Council went into recess on July 11, members made a big decision amid conflicting opinion. During the study session before the July 11 meeting, Council directed staff to begin the process of purchasing an 85-room hotel near the Superstition Springs Center to be used as an emergency overnight shelter for unhoused individuals.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

State Route 87 fully reopens north of Mesa after monsoon storm cleanup

PHOENIX — State Route 87 north of Mesa fully reopened Sunday after a weeklong closure due to cleanup from a monsoon storm, officials said. The northbound portion of the East Valley freeway closed July 17 at Shea Boulevard due to downed power lines, while the southbound lanes were closed from McDowell Road to Shea Boulevard, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
fox10phoenix.com

New round of monsoon weather moves through the Phoenix area

PHOENIX - A new round of monsoon weather has made its way through Arizona, and a statewide Flood Watch has been extended through Friday. Adverse weather conditions began to be felt in areas south of the Valley during the afternoon hours. Our photojournalist managed to capture video of a storm cloud that dumped rain in an area south of Riggs Road and the I-10.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Phoenix
12news.com

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much has fallen in your area?

ARIZONA, USA — The Maricopa County Flood Control District is tracking how much measurable rain has fallen around the Valley within the last 24 hours. Not seeing your neighborhood? Visit www.maricopa.gov/625/Rainfall-Data to see more rainfall totals. This list was last updated Tuesday, July 26, at 7 p.m. Forecast: https://www.12news.com/weather/
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Mesa mobile home community sells for $44 million

Northmarq’s Manufactured Housing group announced the sale of Country Club Village, a 493-site mobile home community located at 2060 N. Center Street in Mesa, Arizona. The buyer was Havenpark Communities, LLC from Orem, Utah. Northmarq’s Phoenix team of Jared Bosch, Don Vedeen and Chris Michl and the Los Angeles...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Semi-truck driver killed after losing control on I-10/I-17 stack in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a semi-truck driver was killed after losing control and slamming into a pillar on a busy interchange in central Phoenix early Monday morning. Troopers say the semi jackknifed around 6:10 a.m. The 56-year-old driver initially suffered serious injuries, but troopers later said he was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name has not been released. It’s unknown what caused the driver to lose control.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wanderwithwonder.com

5 Family-Friendly Staycations in Phoenix

Phoenix resorts offer great deals during the summer for family getaways. Here are 5 family-friendly staycations in Phoenix. Family getaways are something parents and kids look forward to during the summer months. However, not everyone has the time, money, or resources to be able to get out of town. That doesn't mean there aren't great ways to enjoy some family time right in your area with some fantastic staycation opportunities. My family enjoys time away from home together without hitting the road for a long drive or flight. The Valley of the Sun offers many spectacular summer deals for families interested in spending time away from the house. Here are 5 family-friendly staycations in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Serious injuries reported in rollover crash on I-10 in the West Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — At least one person has been seriously hurt in a rollover crash on I-10 near 59th Avenue in the West Valley. The accident happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-10 under Loop 202 in west Phoenix. It involves at least two cars, one of which rolled over. Two lanes, including the HOV lane, are closed on eastbound I-10 in that area.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

8 join the race to succeed Sal DiCiccio in District 6

The race to succeed city Councilman Sal DiCiccio is on. With the deadline for filing ballot petitions now history, eight candidates have filed for the Nov. 8 General Election in City Council District 6, which includes Ahwatukee. Although the period for challenging those petitions doesn’t expire until after July 25,...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

3 men shot in Phoenix near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving three victims near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of a shooting. Three men were taken to a hospital, but 26-year-old Sergio Bugarin Casas later died of his injuries....
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Storms hit parts of Arizona, rain expected overnight in Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Parts of Arizona felt the effects of the monsoon on Sunday evening but the Valley is still waiting for rain. A dust storm made its way through Dolan Springs, which is northwest of Kingman. A viewer sent us a video of rain in Morenci, which is northeast of Safford. There was some blowing dust in the Casa Grande area around 6 p.m. and the National Weather Service issued a dust storm advisory for most of the Phoenix area, but nothing really materialized. Our weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day from Sunday into Monday due to the storms.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy