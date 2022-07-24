PHOTOS – Beechwood 3 UHA Blazers 1 (BGSG)

The Hopkinsville boys golf team didn’t figure in the team score with only three golfers on Monday at the Henderson County Invitational, with Joey Falco going lowest for the Tigers. Falco shot a 77, eight strokes back of Trigg County’s Hunter Reynolds in 1st place. Falco improved on the...
For only the second time in the 27-year history of the Trigg County fastpitch softball program, the school has hired someone with previous head coaching experience as head coach. Monty Todd was announced by the school as the next Lady Wildcat softball coach Tuesday. Todd guided Livingston to a 5th...
Caldwell County’s Austin Crick shot a 79 to lead Tiger golfers on Tuesday at the Marshall County Invitational at Calvert City Golf and Country Club. Crick’s 7-over total was good enough for a tie for 17th place. Collin Whittington shot an 84 on Tuesday while Camden McGregor had...
The Trigg County boys golf team earned 3rd place at Monday’s Henderson County Invitational on the strength of a 1-2 finish by Hunter and Haydon Reynolds. The Wildcats shot a 326, one shot back of 2nd-place Ohio County and trailing 1st-place McCracken County’s 314. Hunter fired a 69...
After the announcement was made in late June, Lyon County’s Brody Williams was officially recognized Tuesday as one of the two best catchers in Kentucky. Williams was formally presented the Johnny Bench Award during a ceremony at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. Williams finished his senior season in 2022...
The UHA boys soccer team ended the weekend with an impressive 1-0 victory over defending 12th-Region champions Somerset on Sunday at the Bluegrass State Games. After knocking off the Briar Jumpers, senior midfielder Ethan Hale discussed the Blazers’ weekend in Lexington.
Taking the cue from their musical name, the Full Count Rhythm felt the part of a Go-Gos song from the 1980’s Tuesday night. Full Count certainly had “the beat” as they rolled past the Hoptown Hoppers 9-1 at Hopkinsville High School, completing the two-game sweep of the best-of-three series and moving the Rhythm into the OVL championship series.
Austin Crick had the low round of the day for Caldwell County’s golfers in the Henderson Invitational on Monday at Henderson Country Club. Crick shot a 78 to finish in a tie for seventh place, while Collin Whittington was next for the Tigers with an 83. Camden McGregor shot...
Lyon County senior Cathryn Brown shot a 2-under-par 70 in the Marshall County Invitational on Tuesday. Only one player was better. Marshall County’s Trinity Beth fired a 5-under 67 to take medalist honors at Calvert City Golf and Country Club. Brown was runner-up. Marshall’s girls ran away with the...
WATCH | UK celebrates official opening of Sanders-Brown Center on Aging. The new facility is 15,000 square feet and is more than double the size of the old center. WATCH | Henry Clay football looks to ‘finish’ the job in 2022. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Blue Devils...
Tuesday marks the start of the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair in Madisonville, Kentucky. On the first day of the fair, gates will open at 5 p.m. with rides starting at 5:30 p.m. Besides rides, the festivities planned for the fair's first day include the Miss Hopkins County Fair Pageant, a Karaoke...
On July 21 and 22, the halls of Trigg County High School once again served as a place of critical thinking, problem solving and higher learning. This time, however, the stakes were unfortunately much higher. Campus officials joined up with law enforcement and medical agencies from Cadiz, Stewart County, Tennessee,...
In four weeks, we’ll be marking the five-year anniversary of Hopkinsville’s big day as the town closest to the epicenter of the Great American Eclipse. Maybe you remember, as I do, the surge in community pride that Hopkinsville experienced leading up to the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017. Hopkinsville hit the astronomical jackpot and chose a brand to prove it — Eclipseville.
Due to a number of industry-related and economic factors, Jennie Stuart Health has announced that their Home Health service line operations will be suspended, starting August 31. According to a post to the Jennie Stuart Health Facebook page, the suspension of services is due significantly to a nationwide nursing shortage...
When Caldwell County senior Sydney McKinney isn’t turning flips with the CCHS cheerleaders, she’s busy in the classroom or volunteering her time for worthy causes. McKinney carries a 4.0 GPA and recently returned from Governor’s Scholars. McKinney is a Dual Credit Student. She will graduate Gen-Ed certified,...
Saturday night the Hoppers saw their 2022 season come down to the final two outs before they rallied, and ultimately won Game 2 of their best-of-three playoff series with the Fulton Railroaders. The Hoppers would not need the same kind of dramatic late-game heroics in the deciding Game 3 of the series Sunday night at Hopkinsville High School.
Police have released more details about a shooting that happened on East 3rd Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say they were called to East 3rd Street around 7:36 am for 65-year-old Kathy Jackson that was shot in the leg and to Liberty Street for 53-year-old Ronald Young that had been shot in the hand.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Recycling at home or from the office will soon be available in Bowling Green and Warren County. Dennis Wise, Recyclops VP of Business Development and Sales, spoke with WBKO about the recycling company and how to get started recycling. About Recyclops:. - Recyclops is a...
Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Muhlenberg County Tuesday night. That happened on KY 181 South. Troopers say a preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Chevy Malibu was traveling south when it left the roadway. They say the...
