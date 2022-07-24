ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Nielsen says 17.7M watched Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing

 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 17.7 million viewers watched Thursday night’s hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Nielsen Company said that is second to the 20 million who saw the first committee hearing on June 9, the only other one of the eight sessions held in prime time.

Ten networks aired this past week’s hearing live, down from the 11 that showed the June 9 session. The conservative network Newsmax dropped out this time.

The six daytime hearings average 11.2 million viewers, with a peak audience of 13.2 million on June 28, when ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified about former President Donald Trump’s behavior.

An estimated 13.6 million of Thursday’s viewers, or 77 percent, were age 55 and older, Nielsen said. Only 705,000 viewers were 18 to 34.

MSNBC said the 4.7 million people who watched its coverage represented the network’s biggest prime-time audience since the night of the event that the committee is investigating.

Public hearings are expected to resume in September.

WGN News

At least 65 shot, 5 fatally in weekend violence across Chicago

CHICAGO — At least 65 people were shot, five fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago since Friday evening. The shootings occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Monday. One of the latest incidents happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the 12200 block of S. Lowe. Police said two teenagers were standing in the front room […]
CHICAGO, IL
