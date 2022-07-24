ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster Rec Senior Center open as cooling center today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooling Centers are places where older adults, who have no access to air conditioning, can go to cool down during extreme periods of...

www.wgal.com

Comments / 0

 

abc27.com

Wolf Admin celebrates affordable housing, tours Lancaster townhomes

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, July 27, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Viello was joined by elected officials and other public figures in Lancaster to highlight The Wolf Administration’s commitment to affordable housing. “Having affordable housing...
LANCASTER, PA
wdac.com

Final Section Of Northwest River Trail Opened

LANCASTER COUNTY – State and local officials helped cut the ribbon on the final section of the 14-mile Northwest River Trail that spans five municipalities in Lancaster County. DCNR supported the project with more than $3-million in Community Conservation Partnership grants. The Northwest River Trail provides access to the Susquehanna River Water Trail for both walking, pedal, and paddle opportunities. It links the river towns and villages of Marietta, Wrightsville, Columbia, Bainbridge, and Falmouth, and provides wayfinding signage to users identifying local businesses in these communities. Completing of the project took decades, along with vision, perseverance, and passion on the part of many partners. Development of the trail has led to significant reinvestment in local businesses and creation of new businesses that support outdoor recreation. The trail follows the route of the historic PA Mainline Canal and uses some of the original towpath that remains along the corridor. Along the trail are numerous industrial archaeological remains such as abandoned canal locks; the iron furnaces at Chickies Rock; and the old quarry operation at Billmeyer.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

2022 Lebanon Area Fair is officially open

Ride the Ferris wheel. Eat chicken nuggets or dance with them. Or watch the crowning of the queen. As of Saturday, this year’s fair is underway. “You can be of any walk of life. You can have any background. And you can come out, and you can find something to enjoy at the fair,” Dan Siegel, chairman of the Lebanon Area Fair, said.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Blue Mold Present in Lancaster County

Blue mold has been found growing on burley tobacco in the Terre Hill area of Lancaster County. Growers need to be aware of the disease and take appropriate action. Under moist growing conditions this disease can spread quickly and has the potential to significantly damage both the quality and yield of our local crop. All tobacco fields should be watched closely.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York Suburban School District to host job fair

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Suburban School district is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, August 10 in York Suburban Middle School’s cafeteria, located at 455 Sundale Drive in York. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone seeking a job is welcome to...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

West Shore Home opens second corporate headquarters in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — West Shore Home is opening its second headquarters in central Pennsylvania. It is located at 4600 Westport Drive in Mechanicsburg and it will hold a capacity of 300 employees, which will service the company’s 33 branches in 15 stations nationwide. West Shore Home is...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

National Night Out: A list of where you can attend in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Every year on the first Tuesday in August, communities come together to celebrate the “National Night Out.” This event works to build community-police relationships in Pennsylvania. This year, “National Night Out” will take place on Tuesday, August 2. If you are interested...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Mechanicsburg home with pool, five-bedrooms for $2.1 million: Cool Spaces

This elegant five-bedroom, six-bath, traditional two-story home with a fenced, heated, in-ground, saltwater pool sits on 1 acre off Wertzville Rd. in Mechanicsburg, Pa. Constructed in 2018 it also has a great two-story foyer, family room, sun/Florida room, office, upstairs laundry, formal and built-in kitchen dining areas, wine cellar, media room, game room, exercise studio and mud room.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
iheart.com

Rutters Giving Away Sandwiches to First Responders, Emergency Workers

(York, PA) -- York-based Rutter's says they're giving away food to emergency workers Monday. WGAL-TV says the convenience store chain is teaming up with the non-profit organization Feed the Frontline to say thank you with a free sandwich or wrap, chips, drink and a candy bar. You need to be a front-line responder, in the medical field or an active duty military member, with an ID to qualify. The offer will be available for the first 250 customers per store.
YORK, PA
pa.gov

Wolf Administration’s Investments in Affordable Housing for Pennsylvanians Celebrated During Tour of New Townhome Project in Lancaster

Lancaster, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello was joined by elected officials, community leaders, and others in Lancaster to highlight the Wolf Administration’s commitment to affordable housing investments during a tour of the Conestoga North townhomes.
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

Ice Cream Wars: Fox Meadows Creamery (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
Melissa Frost

4 Charming BYOB Restaurants in Lancaster, PA

When you go to a BYOB restaurant, it can often be hit or miss. Sometimes, you get the sense that the place is more of a takeout restaurant and the atmosphere simply isn't cozy. Lancaster, however, has a fair share of good spots where you can bring your own bottle and it's actually enjoyable to dine in. I've highlighted four of them below:
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Free Narcan distribution held in York

YORK, Pa. — There was a free Narcan distribution in York on Tuesday. Narcan is a nasal spray used to treat opioid overdoses. The City of York Bureau of Health, York-Adams Drug and Alcohol Commission, and York Opioid Collaborative work together on the monthly Narcan distribution. It happens the...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

The Little Round Top portion of the Gettysburg battlefield is set to close for 18 months. Here's why

Little Round Top, one of the most iconic locations in the Gettysburg National Military Park battlefield, will close Tuesday as workers begin an 18-month rehabilitation project, the U.S. National Park Service announced. The $13 million project is designed to address overwhelmed parking areas, poor accessibility, and related safety hazards, "significant"...
GETTYSBURG, PA

