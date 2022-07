DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police Officers arrested 49-year-old Jorge Gonzalez for threatening people with a machete and possession of fentanyl Tuesday afternoon. Police said the Dorchester man was involved in two incidents earlier Tuesday where he threatened several people with a machete before fleeing in his vehicle. A police officer working by Columbia Road spotted Gonzalez’s car after a description was given out. Multiple police units were called in to stop the vehicle.

