Miami, FL

Thousands of baby chickens died from excessive heat after being left on the tarmac in the afternoon sun at Miami airport, report says

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
 3 days ago
A baby chicken. Getty Images
  • Thousands of baby chickens died from excessive heat in a Miami airport on Tuesday.
  • The chicks were unloaded from a plane and left on the tarmac in the sweltering sun.
  • Of the 5,200 chicks in the shipment, only 1,300 made it to their intended destination.

