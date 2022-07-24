ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Victims of Darke County head-on crash ID’d

By Callie Cassick
 6 days ago

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A two-vehicle head-on crash in Darke County early Sunday morning led to two fatalities.

The victims were identified as Charles Spencer, 67, and his passenger, Audrey Spencer, 65, both of Arcanum. They both succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, New Madison Fire Department and the Darke County Coroner were dispatched to the 3400 block of US 127 responding to a two-vehicle head-on crash at 12:38 a.m.

Initial investigation revealed a 2001 Chevrolet was traveling northbound in the 3400 block of US 127. The Chevrolet traveled left of center striking a blue 2018 Chevrolet truck driven by a 53-year-old Arcanum man.

The man was treated at the scene by Arcanum Rescue and transported to Wayne Health Care with minor injuries.

The driver of the 2001 Chevrolet and his passenger succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

