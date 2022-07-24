The View From Swamptown: Clarke Potter was beloved locally in everything but politics
By G.T. Cranston Special to the Independent
Last week we took a look at, shall we say, an interesting local Republican from South County’s past. This week, I figure, fair is fair, so lets examine in some detail, the story behind an equally interesting Democrat. Recently, thanks to our world’s very messy and rancorous political...
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is set to announce the 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day Wednesday. Bay Day is slated for Sunday, where Rhode Islanders will be able to park at the beach, ride RIPTA’s beach bus service, and fish in saltwater all for free.
Northern RI – It was the largest cleanup of its kind when it took place 50 years ago and soon, it will happen again, with hundreds of volunteers from Burrillville, North Smithfield and Glocester doing their part. The Great 2022 Blackstone River Revival Project ZAP 50 will take place...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – With drought conditions lingering in Rhode Island– many towns and cities are asking their residents to restrict water usage when they can. Four of the five counties in Rhode Island right now are fully experiencing moderate drought. A small portion of Washington County is ‘abnormally dry’, a step below a moderate drought.
Rhode Island lost a giant in the state’s manufacturing history when Henry “Hank” Sharpe Jr. passed away earlier this month. The Rhode Island philanthropist passed away July 1 at 99 years old. Sharpe was a longtime president of Brown & Sharpe Manufacturing Co., a giant in American manufacturing history and at one time one of the largest employers in the state. Ged Carbone is the author of the 2017 book, Brown & Sharpe and the Measure of American Industry. He sat down to speak with our afternoon host Dave Fallon about the legacy of Hank Sharpe and the company he led for over 30 years.
When visitors to Camp Cronin Fishing Area in Narragansett first took note of the stones in the spring of 2020, Rhode Islanders were in need of an anchor, set adrift in the early months of a global pandemic and a national reckoning with racism that sent waves rippling across the landscape. Two years later, those storms have evolved and changed, but the stones remain, kept in place by the hands of visitors to the seaside retreat (or perhaps the original, anonymous artist). Rhode Island’s history with the anchor dates to 1647, when an assembly in Portsmouth declared it the official seal of the newly united colony. Seventeen years later, another assembly added the word “hope,” establishing the motto that remains today. Like the origins of the stones at Camp Cronin, the reason behind the anchor’s selection remains a mystery, one State Archivist Ashley Selima says offers Rhode Islanders a chance to form their own opinions. “It gives people the opportunity to really ruminate on what it could have meant to the forefathers of Rhode Island but also what it could mean today,” she says. Some speculate the word hope was added in reference to a biblical quote — “Hope we have as an anchor of the soul” — but Selima notes the colony’s founders were meticulous about separating church and state. Her own interpretation is more grounded. “Anchors are things that hold you in place, and hope is something that is supposed to lift you up,” she says. “If you put those two things together, it brings you onto land and can bring you to a place of home.”
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — For the first time this summer, restaurant and business owners joined the town council to address the continued concerns of a drinking culture on Block Island — especially this summer. “I think this is about ideas,” said Sven Risom, Second Warden of New...
PAWTUCKET – This city is being cluttered worse than ever by cars being left in local neighborhoods for weeks on end, says City Councilor Mark Wildenhain, who’s working with police to come up with some type of a solution to the issue. During a council meeting last Wednesday,...
Pack 7 Slatersville Cub Scouts will host a game of Gaga ball on Wednesday, July 27, one of several events the scouts organized this summer, open to all children entering grades K-5 and their families. The group will play Gaga ball behind Scouters Hall at 13 Main St. starting at...
'Tis the season for road and day trips, so why not try and hit the oldest bars in New England? Let's call it your 'bar bucket list' to check off over time. One of the most fun parts of day or overnight road trips and getaways is discovering the new or checking off lists, and I think this list of grabbing food and drinks at the oldest bars in New England sounds like a blast. It's mixing fun and good times with family or friends, plus seeing historic landmarks. And just wait until you read some of this history!
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Cities and towns in Rhode Island are debating whether to opt in or out of the state’s licensing of retail marijuana dispensaries after the state legalized recreational marijuana use in May. And has been preparing for retailers to sell cannabis when sales kick off in December.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed a beach in Lincoln for swimming on Wednesday. The Department of Health said that Lincoln Woods State Park Beach has high bacteria levels. However, the Department reopened Surfer’s Rock end of Sachuest Beach in Middletown for swimming.
Perhaps Johnston resident George Lazzareschi Jr., the popular president of the Italo-American Club of Rhode Island, said it best about the Providence-based group’s annual clambake and cookout. “It’s nice to know countless dignitaries always attend many of our functions,” Lazzareschi offered. “We recognize them as honorary members.”...
Today, on my 14th wedding anniversary, I’m reflecting on the fragility of marriage equality and LGBTQ+ rights in the wake of our conservative Supreme Court’s actions and opinions recently. It was only 9 years ago that we were leading the fight here in Rhode Island for our right...
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation is expected to vote on the future of the Tidewater Landing soccer stadium on Monday. The Tidewater project also looks to bring 435 housing units and restaurants to Pawtucket’s riverfront. Secretary of Commerce Liz Tanner said Monday’s scheduled vote...
The sounds of golden oldies doo wop music will echo across Twin River Monday night when the Town of North Providence and its Mayor Charlies Lombardi begin what promises to be a fun-filled Summer Concert Series. “We call it Music in the Park,” offered Jeannie Vickers, who serves as Deputy...
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry, West Warwick, and Woonsocket are all scheduled to vote Monday on whether or not they’ll add a question asking if recreational marijuana dispensaries should be allowed. Several cities and towns throughout the Ocean State have already elected to add the question to their...
A Rhode Island restaurant is getting grilled for a gross social media post that compared the region’s recent heat wave to concentration camp ovens. On Friday, Atlantic Sports Bar and Restaurant in Tiverton posted a picture of famed diarist Anne Frank with the caption “#ohboy” on its Facebook page, ABC6 Rhode Island reported. Across a black-and-white portrait of Frank were the words: “It’s hotter than an oven out there… And I should know!” The meme has since been deleted from the eatery’s page.
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Unsolved cases involving unidentified human remains are being thrust back into the spotlight on the South Coast, years after they went cold. “The identification process is critical, because without that, we are very, very limited,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said. Quinn’s...
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — East Greenwich police are raising money to pay for a kitten, who was hit by a car on Division Street, to get surgery. The department shared a post on Facebook Wednesday saying that kitten had its leg broken in the accident and needs a procedure done in order for it to heal properly.
