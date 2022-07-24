ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Last Chance to Enter This Week’s Pizza Factory Giveaway!

By Marshel Couso
susanvillestuff.com
 3 days ago

Good morning! Here is your last chance to enter for tomorrow’s Pizza Factory Giveaway!. Every week you have a chance to win a large one-topping pizza from the Susanville or Janesville Pizza Factory locations!. You could be our pizza winner – it’s easy! Just...

susanvillestuff.com

Comments / 0

susanvillestuff.com

Congratulations to our Pizza Factory Winner Tim Hinman

Congratulations to Tim Hinman! Win a free large one-topping pizza from either the Susanville or Janesville Pizza Factory locations. Every week you have a chance to win a large one-topping pizza from the Susanville or Janesville Pizza Factory and you could be our pizza winner – it’s super easy! Just scroll down and use our handy entry form. You can enter once per day from each email address. We’ll announce our weekly winner right here next Monday morning.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Results from the 2022 Junior Livestock Auction

This year the Lassen County Fair was full of “Cowboy Boots and Country Roots”. The Junior Livestock Auction raised over $349,051 with 114 lots sold in the Livestock Pavilion on July 24th. That is a show of great support from the community and surrounding areas for the youths of Lassen County.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Why We Love This Place Wednesdays: Susanville Salvation Army

One of the reasons I love our community is that I often get to see things from different perspectives. This week my wonderful friend Carla from the Susanville Salvation Army is sharing about a wonderful experience she and many of our local children recently had. And what better way to...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Lassen Family Services Holding Clothing Giveaway Today

Lassen Family Services will be hosting a Clothing Giveaway today, July 27th from 9:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. in the parking lot at 1306 Riverside Drive in Susanville. Everyone is welcome to stop by, browse, and take clothing. If you wish to donate, LFS will be accepting non-perishable food items for food...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – July 27, 1914

A Harvest Festival will be held in Susanville, commencing September 9th and covering a period of four days, in which the whole of Lassen County will take part. Plans are extensive and every form of entertainment will be in action to please the public. It has just been decided that...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Job Announcement: Sierra Cascade Family Opportunities: Teacher in Susanville at the Union Street Center

Sierra Cascade Family Opportunities: Teacher in Susanville at the Union Street Center. Position is located in Susanville, CA. at the Union Street Head Start Center. Must have at least six months classroom experience in preschool setting. Minimum 12 units ECE to meet Community Care Licensing requirements, posses an AA degree ECE. Prefer supervisory experience.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Amanda and Ryan Ausmus Welcome Salem Rose Ausmus

Amanda and Ryan Ausmus Welcome Salem Rose Ausmus, born June 29, 2022, at 8:32a.m., in Susanville, CA. Salem weighed 8.6 lbs and was 19in long. Salem joins brother Colt and her 2 sisters Natasha and Nicole. Congratulations on your new baby!. Do you have a birth announcement for SusanvilleStuff? Click...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Clareissa Barr and Matt Canada Welcome Brooklyn Grace

Clareissa Barr and Matt Canada Welcome Brooklyn Grace, born July 20, 2022, at 4:44p.m., in Susanville. Brooklyn weighed 6 lbs 9 oz and was 19 inches long. Do you have a birth announcement for SusanvilleStuff? Click here and visit our Birth Announcement submission page.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

SusanvilleStuff Community Event Calendar July 25, 2022 – August 1, 2022

Lassen Family Services Budgeting Class is held every Monday from 4:00 – 5:00p.m., at Lassen Family Services or via Zoom. LFS Parenting Program and Housing Program are partnering with Golden 1 to provide free, weekly budgeting classes. Please call 530.257.4599 for more information or to get the Zoom link.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Robert Oliver Lillard – May 30, 2022

Robert Oliver Lillard, our loving father passed away on 5/30/2022 in Standish, California. He was born May 31, 1938, son of Oliver & Patricia Lillard in Sacramento, California. Robert went to El Camino High School and met Nancy Sharp. They married at an early age and had four children, daughters, Laura, Julie, Jennifer and a son, John. As Robert graduated from Sac State University, he pursued a career in the Aerospace industry as an Aerospace engineer. He worked for McDonnell Douglas at that time in Sacramento. He was also a member of the Operating Engineers Local Union No 3. The family moved to Nipomo, California where he then worked at Vandenberg Air Force Base as a project manager which tested missiles and rockets. He worked on many projects for NASA including the Apollo project and the International Space Station at Cape Canaveral, Florida. He received an Award of Merit from NASA in recognition for his dedication, achievement and support of the manned space program. He also received from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, a group achievement award to the Delta Operations Team for his outstanding service working for the Delta Program which accomplished over 100 successful launches. He continued to work in the Aerospace industry until he retired at age 66.
STANDISH, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Job Announcement: Lassen County Office of Education: Assistant Director of Business Services

Lassen County Office of Education: Assistant Director of Business Services. Ability to accurately operate calculator and related office machines. Accurate keyboarding skills. Proficiency in the use of computers, and computer software (Excel). Ability to perform a variety of bookkeeping and accounting functions. Ability to work cooperatively with the public, County...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Agenda: July 26th, 2022 Lassen County Board of Supervisors Meeting

There will be a Lassen County Board of Supervisors Meeting on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022, at 9:00a.m. at the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville. There will also be a Special Quad County (Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Sierra) Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022, at 2:00p.m. at the Lassen County Fairgrounds in Jensen Hall.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
susanvillestuff.com

High-Speed Pursuit Ends in Uptown Just Prior to Annual Fair Parade

The annual Lassen County Fair Parade got off to a wild start Saturday morning when the driver of a truck reported stolen in Redding led CHP units on a high-speed pursuit that ended on Main Street in uptown Susanville just moments before the parade was set to begin. Shortly before...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Smith Properties Morning Weather Update for July 26, 2022

Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Zack Cheney Memorial Service

A memorial service for the life and memories of Zack Cheney will be held:. Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Milford Cemetary, Milford CA at 11:00am. Zack Cheney was a long time resident of Janesville, CA passed Feb 4, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Cheney, as well as toddler son Jessie. He leaves behind three children, Judy Stickney, Jill Cheney and Jason Cheney, plus 4 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
JANESVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

NWS Bulletin: Heat, Smoke and a Chance of Thunderstorms

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning Lassen County residents to expect hot temperatures, wildfire smoke, and a chance of thunderstorms over the next several days. We will have several days of record to near-record daytime highs. Widespread moderate, and isolated high, heat impacts are likely,...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

