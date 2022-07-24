ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Iaquintas celebrate 50th anniversary

WVNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClarksburg’s Larry and Arlene (Rokisky) Iaquinta recently celebrated...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Kathryn Elizabeth 'Kay' Tannehill Winters

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Kathryn Elizabeth “Kay” Tannehill Winters, 99, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Stonerise Bridgeport. She was born January 6, 1923, in Scottdale, PA, daughter of the late Alva Meade and Elizabeth Mary Rhodes Tannehill.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Sharon Kay Tate

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Sharon Kay Tate, 68 of Mount Clare passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at her residence with her daughter and friends by her side. She was born on November 23, 1953 in Clarksburg, daughter of the late Russell Varner and Betty Clark Varner.
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Society
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

Roger WIlmoth

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Fork Conservation District Conservation Farm for 2022…
LOST CREEK, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Iaquintas
WVNews

Morgantown Post 2 stays alive as Jack tosses gem

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mayson Jack’s complete-game shutout propelled Morgantown Post 2 into Day 3 of the American Legion baseball state tournament with a 1-0 win over Parkersburg Post 15 on Wednesday at Mylan Park. After a Tuesday night loss to underdog Buckhannon Post 7, Morgantown was...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WVNews

Buckhannon Post 7 suffers 1st loss of state tournament

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) – Buckhannon Post 7 couldn’t dig out of an early hole in the West Virginia American Legion state tournament, falling 23-1 to South Charleston Post 94 at Dale Miller Field at Mylan Park. Buckhannon threatened in the first inning as Ryder Aman walked, then,...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Harrison County Sheriff's Department promotions celebrated during swearing-in ceremony at new Law Enforcement Division headquarters

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A swearing-in ceremony for two recently promoted Harrison County deputies was held Wednesday at the Sheriff’s Department’s new Law Enforcement Division headquarters in downtown Clarksburg. Zachary Mealey was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant, and Ryan Harris was promoted to sergeant.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy