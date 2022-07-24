Iaquintas celebrate 50th anniversary

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Kathryn Elizabeth “Kay” Tannehill Winters, 99, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Stonerise Bridgeport. She was born January 6, 1923, in Scottdale, PA, daughter of the late Alva Meade and Elizabeth Mary Rhodes Tannehill.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Sharon Kay Tate, 68 of Mount Clare passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at her residence with her daughter and friends by her side. She was born on November 23, 1953 in Clarksburg, daughter of the late Russell Varner and Betty Clark Varner.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Contemporary Christian star Michael W. Smith is coming Nov. 5 to Clarksburg’s The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, the venue and Awakening Events LLC announced. Multi-platinum artist and best-selling author Smith returns to the road this fall with The Waymaker Tour, with special...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A trio of Harrison County communities will offer free activities Tuesday as part of National Night Out, with other events to be held throughout the state and nation. Annually celebrated in all 50 states the first Tuesday of August, the National Association of Town...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two members of the Harrison County Economic Development Corporation's Board of Directors were re-elected Wednesday, along with the election of two new members. Current Vice President Tracy Miller and current board member Martin Howe were re-elected as Charter Members, and Kylea Radcliff and Tim...
WASHINGTON (WV News) — George Tanios, the 40-year-old Morgantown businessman who was alleged to have been involved in a chemical spray attack on Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and two other law enforcement officers during Jan. 6, 2021, rioting at the U.S. Capitol, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two federal misdemeanors Wednesday.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — City Council will be advancing its search for Clarksburg’s next city manager Thursday evening. An applicant will have his second interview with council following a previous virtual interview.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council appointed attorney Sean Murphy to the role of municipal judge Tuesday evening, taking the action following the death of former Municipal Judge Anthony Julian last week. Murphy, who was chosen from a field of four Marion County applicants, will serve in...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Though she’s been handling the job duties of Fairmont State University president for the last two months, Dr. Dianna Phillips began her first official day as interim president last week, and she has high hopes for the school’s future. Phillips, who has...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County Schools' website has a new look. The new format launched on July 21, just over a month before school's start. At Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting, Teresa Nass, the district’s communications specialist, gave the board an overview of the changes.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mayson Jack’s complete-game shutout propelled Morgantown Post 2 into Day 3 of the American Legion baseball state tournament with a 1-0 win over Parkersburg Post 15 on Wednesday at Mylan Park. After a Tuesday night loss to underdog Buckhannon Post 7, Morgantown was...
ROANOKE — A 29-year-old Logan County man was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a police pursuit through Harrison and Lewis counties, according to Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers. Bridgeport Police were investigating the theft of a vehicle moments earlier from the White Oaks area when they spotted it...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) – Buckhannon Post 7 couldn’t dig out of an early hole in the West Virginia American Legion state tournament, falling 23-1 to South Charleston Post 94 at Dale Miller Field at Mylan Park. Buckhannon threatened in the first inning as Ryder Aman walked, then,...
With summer in full swing, many are taking advantage of the warm weather to take their boats out on the Monongahela and Tygart rivers, whether they be cruising, kayaking, fishing or more. Each year, the rivers that run through North Central West Virginia see huge boating traffic from residents and...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bond will remain at $250,000 cash for a suspect accused of threatening law enforcement officers and who then was involved in a standoff at a Bridgeport apartment complex. Brandon Michael Vargo, 24, of Harrisville, Michigan, has remained jailed since the standoff ended the afternoon...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Pendleton County man has pleaded guilty to drug charges and will be sentenced late this summer. Franklin’s Frankie Lee Clark entered guilty pleas Wednesday before Harrison County Chief Judge Christopher J. McCarthy to possession with intent to deliver heroin and conspiracy to deliver fentanyl.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A swearing-in ceremony for two recently promoted Harrison County deputies was held Wednesday at the Sheriff’s Department’s new Law Enforcement Division headquarters in downtown Clarksburg. Zachary Mealey was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant, and Ryan Harris was promoted to sergeant.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University’s campus is likely to look a lot different his fall than it did in the fall of 2020 or 2021. The university issued guidance for return to campus Wednesday that spelled out that COVID testing, vaccinations and face masks — while strongly encouraged — won’t be required.
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — A one-vehicle accident along Interstate 79 near Lost Creek is blocking a southbound lane of travel, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. The accident, which resulted after the vehicle hit a guardrail, was reported at 2:02 p.m., the 911 supervisor said. No injuries were reported.
Comments / 0