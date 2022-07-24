ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Nina Nastasia: Riderless Horse review – devastatingly powerful songs of survival

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uU7xT_0gr00DVV00
Unflinching… Nina Nastasia.

It’s impossible to separate Nina Nastasia’s first album in 12 years from its tumultuous backstory. On 26 January 2020, she finally left an abusive 25-year relationship with her manager and collaborator Kennan Gudjonsson. The following day he took his own life. Those events don’t so much cast a shadow over Riderless Horse, written and recorded in the aftermath, as permeate every second of it. It’s an unsettlingly raw album, the sparse instrumentation – Nastasia’s soft voice and acoustic guitar, recorded, as ever, by Steve Albini – making her lyrics all the more stark and powerful.

The songs plot the relationship’s narrative arc, its fitful highs and crushing lows, unflinchingly charting domestic violence (This Is Love; Nature), but also recognising those fleeting moments of love and optimism (Blind As Batsies). Ask Me details her decision to leave (“I’ll be the one to choose life over illness/ To be born from this deadness and leave”) and makes no attempt to mask her conflicting emotions. It ends with Afterwards, and there’s something redemptive in her closing lines, as Nastasia looks back and recognises that she’s made it through: “I want to live/ I’m ready to live”. It’s a heartening coda to an astonishingly moving record.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Flo Milli: You Still Here, Ho? review – soundtrack for an aspirational generation

After Flo Milli scored a viral TikTok hit in 2020, the 22-year-old Alabama rapper capitalised on the influencer-era commodification of the self in her debut mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here?, receiving widespread critical acclaim for her playful, boastful take on Southern rap. Her debut album, You Still Here, Ho?, opens with Tiffany Pollard, one of US reality TV’s most-memed personalities, exclaiming “Get in line, peasants!” Clearly, Milli has no intention of abandoning the amped-up vanity that defined her breakout year – and You Still Here, Ho? drips with egoism and opulence.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

‘It was one of the most miserable days of my life – and I didn’t get laid’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.
SOCIETY
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Progressive Lyrics of “Lola” by The Kinks

Backing The Beatles in the British Invasion of the ’60s and ’70s were The Kinks. Adored for songs like “You Really Got Me,” “Sunny Afternoon,” and “All Day and All of the Night,” this boy band held tight to their English heritage in their music. This tradition mixed with experimentation made them all the more interesting in an era where the Americanization of sound was viewed as somewhat necessary for success in the States. The Kinks’ original and likely most famous line-up consisted of brothers Ray and Dave Davies, Pete Quaife, and Mick Avory. Together, these artists left a legacy that would inspire the likes of The Clash, Blondie, and even Van Halen.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Albini
Person
Nina Nastasia
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riderless Horse#Domestic Violence#Conflicting Emotions#Coda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
The Guardian

The Guardian

374K+
Followers
89K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy