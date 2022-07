ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — A 13-year-old girl in Florida is recovering after she was attacked by an alligator while swimming with friends at a boat ramp. Florida Fish and Wildlife officers told WWSB that they were called to an alligator bite at the Gardner Boat Ramp in Zolfo Springs on Sunday afternoon and found the 13-year-old girl who had been attacked.

ZOLFO SPRINGS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO