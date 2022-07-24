Early-morning motorcycle crash blocks busy road in Lexington police say

An early-morning motorcycle crash blocked part of a busy Lexington road and caused injuries, South Carolina officials said Sunday.

All of the inbound and outbound lanes at the intersection of U.S. 1/Augusta Road and Cedarcrest Drive were closed by the crash , according to the Lexington Police Department. That’s in the area between the Old Mill and Exit 58 on Interstate 20 .

The traffic jam was caused by a single-vehicle collision involving the motorcycle, police said at about 6:45 a.m.

Injuries were reported in the crash , according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Information on the number of people who were hurt, and their conditions, was not available.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area if possible, or expect delays.

“Be aware of emergency personnel in the area & use an alternative route if possible,” police said.

Shortly after 10 a.m., all lanes of the roads were reopened , according to police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.