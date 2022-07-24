ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Giants look for a win against seemingly unstoppable Dodgers

 3 days ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing the dream prospect of not only pulling off a sweep of their biggest rival Sunday, but they can offer a full measure of revenge and then some at the same time. When the Dodgers were swept in a three-game series at San Francisco...

The Associated Press

Hall of Famers in push for baseball in cricket-mad region

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Two Hall of Fame baseball players are leading a push to bring the sport that made them famous to India, Pakistan and the Middle East. Former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera and ex-Cincinnati Reds shortstop Barry Larkin are the familiar faces behind the United International Baseball League. The UIBL plans to bring professional baseball to an area of the world more associated with another bat-on-ball sport — cricket. The league will begin with an inaugural showcase tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in February next year. Further plans for the location of teams and their personnel are still in the works. The League said in a statement that the Indian subcontinent and the Middle East region are home to two billion people “and more than 900 million of those people are fans of cricket.”
MLB
The Spun

WNBA Star Has Reportedly "Quit" Her Team

The Los Angeles Sparks appear to have lost a star player. Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV reported Tuesday morning that center Liz Cambage "wants out" of Los Angeles and "quit" the team. On Monday night, The Ball Out's Mike Robinson said the four-time WNBA All-Star was preparing to...
LOS ANGELES, CA

