Palm Beach County, FL

Here's Why Palm Beach's Jobless Rate Was Up From May

By Joel Malkin
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Florida's unemployment rate continued to decline in June, with the statewide rate at 2.8 percent, down a tenth of a percent from May.

But Palm Beach County's jobless rate increased by six tenths of a percent month-over-month, to 3.0 percent in June.

Tom Veenstra, Vice President of Administration with CareerSource Palm Beach County, says it was to be expected.

"(It) does reflect the expected seasonal slowdown that we have in the summer."

In fact, he says, Friday's report from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity was still a very strong one for Palm Beach.

"We've been doing better than the nation for nearly two years now and up until this month we had been doing better with our unemployment rate than the state."

Veenstra says the summer brings annual teacher layoffs and a bit of a slow down in tourism locally.

Still, he says leisure and hospitality was the industry with the most added jobs over the year both in Palm Beach County and statewide.

