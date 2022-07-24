Marvel teases new Avengers movies, ‘Black Panther’ sequel

It was just one part of the massive Hall H presentation, which also included first-looks at “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and new information about Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will conclude with two Avengers movies in 2025: “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.”
“ Black Panther: Wakanda Foreve r” director Ryan Coogler was on site in San Diego to preview the highly anticipated film, which is due to arrive in theaters on Nov. 11 and serve as the conclusion to Phase 4. Coogler paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020.
“The impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever,” Coogler said.
After the massive success of “Black Panther” in 2018, plans for a sequel were quickly set into motion. But those were altered after Boseman’s unexpected death from colon cancer. The studio said it would not recast Boseman’s role of T’Challa. but very little has come out about the film in the years since. Production wrapped in March after several delays, one of which was due to an injury sustained by Letitia Wright, who plays T’Challa’s brainy sister Shuri. Also returning are Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett, but not Daniel Kaluuya, whose “Nope” schedule conflicted.
Phase 5, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said, will kick off in February with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and conclude with “Thunderbolts” in July 2024. The new “Blade,” starring Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, also got a release date of Nov. 3, 2023, and “Captain America and the New World Order,” featuring Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, will hit theaters on May 3, 2024.
The “Guardians of the Galaxy” will also come to an end in the midst of Phase 5 in May. Director James Gunn showed up in San Diego to confirm that “Vol. 3” would be the last for the space rogues. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillian and Dave Bautista are all returning for the film. New cast members include Will Poulter, as Guardians adversary Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova.
Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed made the trip to San Diego to show some footage from “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”
Phase 6 will launch with a new “Fantastic Four” movie on Nov. 8, 2024, and finish with “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” set for May 2, 2025, followed by “Avengers: Secret Wars,” on Nov. 7, 2025.
Marvel also showed trailers for Disney+ series such as “Secret Invasion,” with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders as Agent Maria Hill, due in the spring, and the half-hour comedy “ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ,” starring Tatiana Maslany, debuting in August. The second season of “Loki” is also expected next summer.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. – Prosecutors in southern Illinois say an IDOT worker was stabbed to death by his ex-wife amid contentious child custody proceedings in divorce court. The Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Alexis Stallman with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated domestic battery on July 21. She remains in custody at the county jail on a $2 million bond.
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Eight more women filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Clark County sheriff, a former jailer and other unknown jail officers. The women claim the former jail officer, David Lowe, sold his jail key to male inmates for $1,000, giving them access to a female holding area where the women […]
CHICAGO — A man was killed after a stabbing on a CTA Red Line train on the city’s South Side. The incident happened at the 63rd Street Station on the 200 block of W. 63rd Street around 3 a.m. Monday. According to police, a man was stabbed on a train car by another man during […]
MAYWOOD, Ill. — An Amber Alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl who was abducted from west suburban Maywood. The girl was last seen during a DCFS visit in Maywood. The girl is a Black female, 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink blouse and maroon pants.
AURORA, Ill. — Police say an overnight dispute between two family members inside an Aurora home led to the shooting death of a man. Authorities responded to the 1800 block of W. Illinois Ave. just after 1:40 a.m. Monday for a shooting report. According to police, two family members argued before the suspect fired a gun, striking the victim.
CENTRALIA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an aircraft passenger who died last weekend when a small plane crashed into a swimming pool in southern Illinois has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from the Peoria area. Centralia police said Cheryl Monserat-LaGreca of Lacon, Illinois, died on impact Saturday when...
HUNTLEY, Ill. — While there were no winners for the full Mega Millions’ $830 million jackpot Tuesday, a lucky lotto player in Illinois is $1 million richer. Illinois lottery said the winning ticket was bought at JM Food Shop at 11200 N IL Route 47 in Huntley. The...
CHICAGO — A person was found dead on CTA L tracks in the South Loop, according to Chicago police. Officers responded to the 1600 block of South State Street around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday and discovered an unidentified male on the tracks who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The drug trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russian court focused Tuesday on testimony that cannabis, while illegal in Russia, is regarded in other countries as having legitimate medicinal use.
CHICAGO — Authorities said a group of teens wounded in a drive-by shooting on the South Side Monday night, drove to a nearby police station for help. According to police, sometime after 9 p.m., a vehicle traveling eastbound on the 500 block of West Garfield Boulevard came under attack when an occupant from another car […]
CHICAGO — At least 65 people were shot, five fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago since Friday evening. The shootings occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Monday. One of the latest incidents happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the 12200 block of S. Lowe. Police said two teenagers were standing in the front room […]
EVANSTON, Ill. — A man was charged in the deadly shooting of a father shot and killed in an Evanston park while playing Pokémon Go with his daughter. Khiryan Monroe, 20, turned himself into police on Monday and has been charged with first-degree murder. On July 14 just after 9 p.m., Servando Hamros, 29, was […]
LAKE FOREST – One of the players that Bears fans most expect to have a productive year may not be on the field with the team as they start preseason workouts this week. Per a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, middle linebacker Roquan Smith will not be participating in training camp because he “has not yet received an offer he would remotely consider” for a new contract. The Bears veteran players will report to Halas Hall Tuesday.
CHICAGO — A seven-week strike has come to an end after a unanimous vote by the Local 150 construction union. Several members of Local 150 had an in-person vote at noon Tuesday. A tentative agreement was reached and it ended the strike. It is unknown when several road projects may start up again. The strike […]
