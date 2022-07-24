ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gila County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Northwest Pinal County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-24 04:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-24 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 20:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-27 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Immediately move out of and away from creeks and washes in the Backbone Fire scar. Flash flooding is occurring or imminent. Turn Around, Don`t Drown if you encounter flood waters while driving. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gila; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Backbone Fire scar in western Gila County central Arizona southeastern Yavapai County in central Arizona * Until 1115 PM MST. * At 805 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Backbone Fire scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Backbone Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Backbone Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas near Fossil Creek of Gila and Yavapai Counties This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Fossil Creek and Hardscrabble Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise, Graham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 20:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-27 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Cochise; Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona South Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1000 PM MST. * At 849 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bowie. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ

