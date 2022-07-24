ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Japanese discount kingdom Daiso courts budget-minded Manhattanites

By Zijia Song
MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese dollar store Daiso Industries Co. opened its first Manhattan store earlier this month, carrying everything from Hello Kitty zip-lock bags and matcha mochi ice cream to cat-shaped eye masks and water guns in the shape of dinosaurs. Known for selling products for 100 yen ($.72) in Japan, Daiso...

www.mysanantonio.com

Business
