Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak Pride returns to Colorado Springs

KKTV
 3 days ago

www.kktv.com

Daily Record

Colo. 115 construction starts late July between Colorado Springs and Penrose

The Colorado Department of Transportation is constructing a major improvement project on Colorado Highway 115 between Colorado Springs and Penrose starting the last week of July. Initial construction activities will require shoulder closures between Roca Roja Circle (mile point 35.5) to Rock Creek Canyon Road (MP 39). Crews are preparing for a major traffic pattern change, which will reduce approximately three miles of Hwy. 115 to one lane in each direction, in early August.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Shooting investigation in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were called to a reported shooting in Colorado Springs Wednesday night on the southeast side of the city. There was a heavy law enforcement presence just after 6:30 p.m. in an area close to S. Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway. The shooting reportedly occurred in or near a gas station parking lot to the east of S. Academy Boulevard. Police didn’t have any details on a possible victim.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Neighborhood Safety Night at Pueblo Riverwalk

PUEBLO, Colo. — A tasty lineup of food trucks will be lined up for Neighborhood Safety Night on August 13. Creole Roots, Nana’s BBQ, Steel City Café, Sam’s Street Taco’s are just a few among many more that will be at the event. Come join...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs to rescind burn restrictions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to a healthier amount of moisture in recent weeks, the cities of Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs are rolling fire restrictions for now. “Through continued efforts by members of the Pikes Peak Region Wildfire Preparedness Group, current fuel moisture sampling, resource availability, and short-term...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Pueblo RecycleWorks accepting old tires during Aug. 6 event

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - If you have tires you need to get rid of, Pueblo is offering a place for you to drop them off next weekend!. All city and county residents are invited to drop off up to eight tires at Pueblo RecycleWorks from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. Car, SUV, light-duty truck, motorcycle, bicycle and ATV tires will be accepted; no tires with rims or tires from businesses will be permitted.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

VIDEO: Heavy rain causes widespread flooding in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Flooded roadways and standing water have been reported across southern Colorado on Tuesday, causing major backups and dangerous conditions for drivers in El Paso and Pueblo counties. Near Fargo’s Pizza on Platte Avenue, a car became trapped in flood waters, with emergency crews responding to assist...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shelter in Colorado Springs that helps displaced families shuts down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After housing hundreds of displaced families throughout Colorado Springs, a shelter on the southwest side of the city is set to shut down. The New Promise Famly Shelter opened in 2020, helping families with children under the age of 18. However, Saturday, July 30, 2022, will be the last day The post Shelter in Colorado Springs that helps displaced families shuts down appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Whiskey Riff

Longhorn Breaks Free, Causes Panic In Downtown Colorado Springs

Back in August of 2019, a longhorn brought a little taste of Pamplona, Spain to downtown Colorado Springs. “Running of the bulls” when you’re not expecting it ends up looking pretty similar to the European tradition (also seen in France and Portugal), except this time the cow runs into an office building, piercing screams from moms permeate the air, and a couple cowboys have to come save the day before anyone gets injured.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

All southbound Academy lanes closed at Meadowland

UPDATE (7/26 6:20 p.m.): CSU sent an update to FOX21 News. All southbound lanes of Academy are once again closed, from Union to Meadowland for the safety of CSU crews and drivers. Detour in place is Union to Austin Bluffs. UPDATE: According to Ted Skroback, the public affairs specialist with Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU), a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

23rd Annual ROMP Event returns to All Breed Rescue and Training

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 23rd Annual ROMP Event will be returning to All Breed Rescue and Training on Aug 27. All Breed Rescue and Training is a 501(c)(3) non-profit in Colorado Springs that rescues dogs that are deemed unadoptable by a local shelter or another rescue. They also offer training to anybody in the general public from puppy class, to basic obedience, manners, behavior issues, and competitive sports.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

