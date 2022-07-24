Pikes Peak Pride returns to Colorado Springs

Several days of rainy weather in Colorado have led to flash flooding. Tuesday was no exception, especially along the urban corridor of I-25 between Monument, through Colorado Springs and to the north side of Pueblo. Rain Reports in southern Colorado July 26, 2022:. Colorado Springs - Powers & Astrozon2.50" Colorado...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new King Soopers could be coming to the Flying Horse neighborhood of Colorado Springs, according to 11 News partner The Gazette. According to the Barclay Group, there is a plan to put a 123,000-square-foot store on the southwest corner of Highway 83 and North Gate Boulevard.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is constructing a major improvement project on Colorado Highway 115 between Colorado Springs and Penrose starting the last week of July. Initial construction activities will require shoulder closures between Roca Roja Circle (mile point 35.5) to Rock Creek Canyon Road (MP 39). Crews are preparing for a major traffic pattern change, which will reduce approximately three miles of Hwy. 115 to one lane in each direction, in early August.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were called to a reported shooting in Colorado Springs Wednesday night on the southeast side of the city. There was a heavy law enforcement presence just after 6:30 p.m. in an area close to S. Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway. The shooting reportedly occurred in or near a gas station parking lot to the east of S. Academy Boulevard. Police didn’t have any details on a possible victim.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of El Paso County’s biggest school districts has nearly 130 teacher vacancies. Colorado Springs School District 11 is offering a $2,500 hiring bonus for newly hired teachers, support staff, and special service providers to remain competitive. The District will be holding four on-the-spot...
PUEBLO, Colo. — A tasty lineup of food trucks will be lined up for Neighborhood Safety Night on August 13. Creole Roots, Nana’s BBQ, Steel City Café, Sam’s Street Taco’s are just a few among many more that will be at the event. Come join...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to a healthier amount of moisture in recent weeks, the cities of Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs are rolling fire restrictions for now. “Through continued efforts by members of the Pikes Peak Region Wildfire Preparedness Group, current fuel moisture sampling, resource availability, and short-term...
It's our rainy season in Southern Colorado, and the past 30 days have indeed been good to some of us. Aside from Canon City, many locations on this map are showing a surplus when compared to the average. Some of the biggest surpluses are in the lower Arkansas River Valley,...
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - If you have tires you need to get rid of, Pueblo is offering a place for you to drop them off next weekend!. All city and county residents are invited to drop off up to eight tires at Pueblo RecycleWorks from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. Car, SUV, light-duty truck, motorcycle, bicycle and ATV tires will be accepted; no tires with rims or tires from businesses will be permitted.
COLORADO SPRINGS — Flooded roadways and standing water have been reported across southern Colorado on Tuesday, causing major backups and dangerous conditions for drivers in El Paso and Pueblo counties. Near Fargo’s Pizza on Platte Avenue, a car became trapped in flood waters, with emergency crews responding to assist...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After housing hundreds of displaced families throughout Colorado Springs, a shelter on the southwest side of the city is set to shut down. The New Promise Famly Shelter opened in 2020, helping families with children under the age of 18. However, Saturday, July 30, 2022, will be the last day
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- U.S. News & World Report ranked UCHealth Memorial Hospital as one of the best hospitals in the state and the best in Southern Colorado. According to the magazine, UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs was recognized as the No. 4 hospital in Colorado. Additionally, it was ranked No. 1 in Colorado Springs.
Back in August of 2019, a longhorn brought a little taste of Pamplona, Spain to downtown Colorado Springs. “Running of the bulls” when you’re not expecting it ends up looking pretty similar to the European tradition (also seen in France and Portugal), except this time the cow runs into an office building, piercing screams from moms permeate the air, and a couple cowboys have to come save the day before anyone gets injured.
America’s Mountain, Pikes Peak, rises 8,000 feet above the city of Colorado Springs. The 14,115-foot mountain is perhaps the most well-known attraction of this western city in central Colorado. In fact, it’s the reason the tourism marketing team calls the entire area the Pikes Peak Region. But there’s so...
UPDATE (7/26 6:20 p.m.): CSU sent an update to FOX21 News. All southbound lanes of Academy are once again closed, from Union to Meadowland for the safety of CSU crews and drivers. Detour in place is Union to Austin Bluffs. UPDATE: According to Ted Skroback, the public affairs specialist with Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU), a […]
Many dog owners will likely relate to a recent search and rescue mission on Colorado's 14,115-foot Pikes Peak, involving a pup named Roland that needed assistance down the notably lengthy trail. Clocking in at 24 miles round-trip, the ascent up Pikes Peak via Barr Trail is no joke. The low...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A busy Colorado Springs intersection will be partially closed through at least Thursday while utility crews repair a water main break. The 36-inch main near North Academy and Meadowland Boulevard was fractured at some point before late Tuesday morning -- a small fracture, but enough to cause issues nonetheless.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 23rd Annual ROMP Event will be returning to All Breed Rescue and Training on Aug 27. All Breed Rescue and Training is a 501(c)(3) non-profit in Colorado Springs that rescues dogs that are deemed unadoptable by a local shelter or another rescue. They also offer training to anybody in the general public from puppy class, to basic obedience, manners, behavior issues, and competitive sports.
Good breakfast spots in Colorado aren't too hard to find, especially if you know where to look. This local Colorado cafe is one of the most popular breakfast spots in the state. Local Colorado Breakfast Cafe That You Have To Try. Breakfast around my house growing up was mostly cereal...
