ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Suze Orman Says 'Nothing Is Normal' in Today's Stock Market. What Should You Do With Your Portfolio?

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9dDH_0gqzs1b600

Image source: Getty Images

"Nothing is normal." That's what Suze Orman recently admitted on her podcast when discussing the state of the U.S. economy and stock market.

It's very easy to see why she'd say that. Stocks have had a miserable year, and now a lot of investors are seeing losses in their brokerage accounts compared to where their balances sat at the start of 2022.

Meanwhile, wild levels of inflation are wreaking havoc on many people's budgets. And the problem could get worse before it gets better.

Clearly, these are not easy economic times to navigate. But it's important to not act irrationally at a time when nothing is normal. With that in mind, here are three tips for managing your investments right now.

1. Don't sell losing stocks in a panic

If you log into your brokerage account and see that most of the stocks you own are down for the year, your first instinct may be to sell them -- before things get worse and you risk losing more money. Don't do it.

Right now, the loss you're looking at is simply a loss on screen. Or, to put it another way, it's a hypothetical loss. But if you sell investments when they're down, you'll turn a hypothetical loss into an actual loss.

Ideally, the money you have in stocks isn't money you need right away (all of your emergency fund cash should really be tucked safely away in your savings account ). So the best thing to do right now is sit tight and leave your existing investments alone.

The stock market has a long history of recovering from downturns, and there's no reason to think investment values won't come back up from where they are today. It may just take some time to get there.

2. Look at purchasing I bonds

While inflation may be causing consumers a world of undue stress, there's one investment option that lets you take advantage of high levels of inflation -- I bonds. I bonds are government-backed securities whose interest rate is tied to inflation. Since inflation is very high right now, I bonds are paying a lot of interest.

Suze Orman actually says that right now, I bonds are the best investment you can make . And you can purchase up to $10,000 worth per year. If you have money that isn't tied up in other assets and that you don't need for emergencies, it could pay to invest in I bonds.

3. Take advantage of discounted stocks

Since the stock market is down as a whole right now, you may have an opportunity to buy shares of the companies you believe in at a discount. If you have extra money at your disposal, that's an option worth looking at.

Clearly, these aren't normal economic times. But it's important to try to keep your cool and not make any rash decisions regarding your portfolio. At the same time, you may want to take advantage of other investment opportunities that could make you wealthier down the line.

The Ascent’s best credit cards

We’ve vetted the most popular offers to land on the select picks that are worthy of a spot in your wallet. These best-in-class picks pack in rich perks, such as big sign-up bonuses, long 0% intro APR offers, and robust rewards. Get started today with The Ascent’s best credit cards.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Here’s How Much Cash You Should Keep at Home at All Times

Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are always unexpected events that can lead to a necessity for having a bit of cash on hand, particularly emergencies ranging from catastrophic weather (hurricanes, wildfire), to power outages. If you can’t access your digital currency or your banking systems are down, having cash can allow you to get gas, food, and medicines with ease.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suze Orman
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Shock You

The size of the raise could be shocking, as it could be the highest in four decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
CNET

The Worst Credit Card Mistakes You Should Stop Making

There are several important benefits of using a credit card to shop. You can earn rewards, build your credit and take advantage of travel points and perks. But while shopping with a credit card can be convenient, there are also certain risks you need to be aware of. If you...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#U S Economy#Credit Card#Brokerage
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
204K+
Followers
100K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy