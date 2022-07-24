ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Showers Sunday morning; Mild week

By Tim Joyce
 3 days ago

The showers and storms will continue Sunday morning.

A Flood Watch is in effect untill noon for all of Chicagoland.

Showers will gradually clear and some sun is possible.

Interactive Radar: Track Showers & Storms here

WSW 10-20 mph High 86

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and mild. WNW 10-15 mph. Low 65

Monday will be mostly sunny and a bit cooler. E/SE winds 5-10 mph keep lakeside temps mid 70s Highs near 80, mid 70s lakeside.

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Extended outlook calls temps to stay in the mid to low 80s for most of this coming week– with lakeside locales in the 70s most days. A chance of showers and some more cloud cover look likely in the middle of the week with a chance of shower/t’storms Tue/Wed and perhaps a bit on Thursday. Not much more than about 30% coverage each day.

More sunshine looks likely by the weekend with highs still a tad cooler than the seasonal norm of 84.

