A Pennsylvania state trooper has been charged with felony animal cruelty. Corporal Michael Perillo was arraigned Friday after the charges were filed by the state police internal affairs division. Officials say the alleged incident happened at the end of December when a horse was seen on the shoulder of a road in Lower Oxford Township. It reportedly had already been struck by a car before troopers got there. Perillo is alleged to have hit the loose horse with his cruiser several times, causing it to fall, and then get pinned to the road. Another trooper then euthanized it.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO