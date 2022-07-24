2 arrested, 1 found with drugs in home break-in: Selma police

Fayetteville, N.C. — The search is on for a suspect after a woman was found in her car with gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning in Fayetteville. Police responded to two separate calls of 'shots fired.' Police say the initial disturbance was outside the Manhattan Deli in the 3300 block of Village Drive, located next the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. They believe the victim took off in her car on Village Drive and was shot near Roxie Avenue, where they found her injured inside her car.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO