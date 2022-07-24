2 arrested, 1 found with drugs in home break-in: Selma police
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers with the Selma Police Department say they arrested two people who broke into a home Friday. Police say they received a call...www.cbs17.com
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers with the Selma Police Department say they arrested two people who broke into a home Friday. Police say they received a call...www.cbs17.com
Great day they look like they just came off the series the walking dead. Do these people ever look in a mirror just once…..evidentially not.
I think this article is fake news. They arrested 2 white people, this can't be right. White people can't do NO WRONG..LOL🤣
They looks like they did "Anything" & "Everything" to get drugs for themselves!! GOSH & GEEZ 🥴!!
Comments / 16