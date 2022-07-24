ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, NC

2 arrested, 1 found with drugs in home break-in: Selma police

By Chloe Rafferty
cbs17
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers with the Selma Police Department say they arrested two people who broke into a home Friday. Police say they received a call...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 16

say it ain't so
3d ago

Great day they look like they just came off the series the walking dead. Do these people ever look in a mirror just once…..evidentially not.

Reply
6
French B
3d ago

I think this article is fake news. They arrested 2 white people, this can't be right. White people can't do NO WRONG..LOL🤣

Reply(6)
8
Happy Me
3d ago

They looks like they did "Anything" & "Everything" to get drugs for themselves!! GOSH & GEEZ 🥴!!

Reply
4
 

