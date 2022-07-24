Buying a new bed base

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. If you want to have a better mood and more productivity during the daylight hours, it all goes back to the quality of your sleep. There is any number of reasons why we don't always get all forty of our winks, but there's now a high-tech pillow that can address several of them at once: The Carbon SnoreX.

ELECTRONICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO