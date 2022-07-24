ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kendrick Perkins Opens Up On His Multi-Million Dollar Dog Breeding Business: "We Even Have One That Is Worth $1 Million."

By Divij Kulkarni
 2022-07-24
Katherine Gamber Hall
07-24

Terrible!🤦🏻‍♀️ making money off of dogs when there are millions of dogs in shelters who need homes shame on you!!!!!🤨

LGB
07-24

All for the money not for the better of the breed. Shelters are so overwhelmed right now but let’s keep breeding for the money. SMH

Mary Mellon
07-24

It’s all about the almighty dollar! Forget the cruelty to the animals that will be bred over and over and over again. Never having a real life. Or how about how this breed will be used? Or the irresponsible people that just might buy one cause it’s cool, and because money is no object to them I can pretty much bet that they themselves won’t even be the ones to take care of these pets. I feel sorry for them. The pets that is.. this isn’t love for an animal it’s possession of it. Nothing more..

