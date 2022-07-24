ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commanders Madden 23 Ratings: Chase Young Top 10 DE?

By Jeremy Brener
Commander Country
Commander Country
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v9MTp_0gqzpofx00

Despite a rough 2021 season, Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is still considered to be one of the best in the NFL at his position.

After winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, Young struggled in his sophomore campaign, recording just 1.5 sacks and landing on injured reserve with a torn ACL in early November.

Facing adversity, the former No. 2 overall pick wants to prove himself as one of the league's premier pass rushers.

Madden 23 released its ratings recently ahead of its August 19 launch and awarded Young with an 86 rating out of 99, good enough for 11th in the NFL at the position.

Those who ranked ahead of him include Aaron Donald, Myles Garrett, Nick Bosa, Cameron Heyward, Von Miller, Cameron Jordan, Demarcus Lawrence, Jeffery Simmons, Calais Campbell and J.J. Watt.

Here's the rest of the Commanders defensive end ratings ...

Overall

Chase Young: 86

Montez Sweat: 80

Efe Obada: 72

Casey Toohill: 67

James Smith-Williams: 67

Shaka Toney: 64

William Bradley-King: 63

Daniel Wise: 61

Bunmi Rotimi: 59

Speed

Montez Sweat: 91

Chase Young: 87

Casey Toohill: 85

James Smith-Williams: 85

Shaka Toney: 85

William Bradley-King: 79

Efe Obada: 83

Bunmi Rotimi: 70

Daniel Wise: 69

Acceleration

Montez Sweat: 93

Chase Young: 91

Casey Toohill: 89

James Smith-Williams: 88

Shaka Toney: 88

William Bradley-King: 87

Efe Obada: 86

Daniel Wise: 73

Bunmi Rotimi: 73

Agility

Chase Young: 86

Shaka Toney: 83

Montez Sweat: 82

Casey Toohill: 81

Efe Obada: 77

William Bradley-King: 74

James Smith-Williams: 72

Bunmi Rotimi: 68

Daniel Wise: 67

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TexansDaily

Texans Workouts for 4 RBs Include Ex Rice Standout: NFL Tracker

With the 2022 NFL season on the horizon, the Texans are in store for an active offseason. Follow along with TexansDaily.com for all the latest news, notes, and transactions below. JUNE 25 WORKOUTS. The Houston Texans are reportedly working out four running backs as camp approaching, include a local product...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
HBCU Gameday

Darius Leonard will now go by “Shaquille”

Darius Leonard has announced to the media that he will like to be called “Shaquille” from now on. “I went by Shaquille my whole life and I understand that it’ll be a hard change to be called Shaquille after being called Darius for 4 years,” Leonard wrote on social media.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
TexansDaily

Mills Last? Analyst Predicts Texans QB's 2022 Season

Quarterback Davis Mills impressed many with his performances for the Houston Texans in 2021, especially at the tail end of the season. But, regardless of how he performs in 2022, could he be on another team next year?. CBS' Chris Trapasso predicted how each of the starting sophomore quarterbacks will...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Panthers CB Kalon Barnes Rated One of the Fastest Players in Madden 23

Barnes totaled 69 tackles, 14 pass breakups, and three interceptions during his four years in Waco with the Baylor Bears. Given how talented and deep the Panthers' cornerback room is, Barnes will likely make his impact only special teams as a gunner or return specialist. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine with a 4.23 forty.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

2 key observations from Ron Rivera’s training camp presser

By the time this story is published, the Washington Commanders will have just wrapped their first practice of training camp. Players reported on Tuesday and Ron Rivera launched the annual camp with his introductory press conference. The big takeaway was the lengthy injury report, unfortunately, as Chase Young, Logan Thomas,...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Commanders#American Football#Acl
Yardbarker

Did Madden Get The Buffalo Bills’ 2022 Team Ratings Right?

The 2021 Buffalo Bills were inconsistent in their 11-6 season, but when they were on, they were arguably the league’s best team. That shows in their +194 point differential, which ranked first among all teams that year. It also shows in Madden’s ratings of the team for the 2023...
BUFFALO, NY
Commander Country

Ron Rivera: Commanders 'Expect to Win' in 2022

ASHBURN, Va. -- What does coach Ron Rivera expect of his Washington Commanders squad in the 2022 NFL Season?. "It's fair to say we expect to win," Rivera said during his pre-training camp press conference on Tuesday evening. He stopped short of stating his team was in "playoffs or bust"...
WASHINGTON, DC
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy