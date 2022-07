An Orlando man is home from the hospital after he was bitten by a shark this week. Bryan Olivares, 33, was bitten by a shark Monday afternoon at Daytona Beach. He is the 6th person who has been bitten by a shark in Volusia County so far this year. He said he was jumping waves with his family when he felt a sharp pain in his foot.

