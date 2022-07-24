ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Duck Dynasty’s Jase Robertson Reveals He Sent ‘Scathing’ Email to Show’s Producers

By Samantha Whidden
 3 days ago
More than a decade after “Duck Dynasty” first premiered, Jase Robertson recalled one time when he had to put his foot down with producers.

While reflecting on his family’s hit series with his dad, Phil, on the “Unashamed” podcast, Jase Robertson shared that he had to send an email to producers about the production using “blips” to make the audience think the family was using curse words. One particular time was when his sister-in-law was supposedly cussing multiple times while the cameras were on her.

“I’ve known Korie since she was a little kid,” Robertson stated in an Instagram post. “So let’s set the record straight: I’ve never heard her say a cuss word. Not on ‘Duck Dynasty’ or anywhere else. When we found out the show made it look like she did, I sent this scathing email…”

In the email, Jase Robertson said he asked the higher-ups exactly what they were doing. “Somebody in the editing room has blipped stuff that didn’t need to be blipped. Because whatever she said… And so the response that I got back was, ‘Those were inserted for dramatic purposes. Thank you, have a nice day.’”

Jase Robertson then reflected on the statement from the producers. “I thought, ‘Oh, they did that… they did that on purpose,’” he said. Phil then kept repeating “for dramatic purposes.”

“It’s all about drama when they start using blips,” Phil continued. Jase went on to add that the producers ended up running the episode and they later fixed the blips. He then joked about going to his brother’s house with a bar of soap after the blipping incident with Korie.

Jase Robertson Says His Family Did Not Do ‘Duck Dynasty’ For ‘Fame and Fortune’

While speaking to Game and Fish Magazine in 2016, Jase Robertson opened up about the reason behind he and his family signing up to do “Duck Dynasty.”

“I think the key is that we’re not doing this for fame and fortune,” Jase Robertson explained. “We are people of faith and we have our priorities. People just think it’s cliché, but we’ve said that our priorities are God, family, and ducks. That’s just the way it is. Really for us, it’s a family show that we enjoy doing together.”

Jase Robertson goes on to say that he has a lot of “crazy characters” in his family with different personalities. “And it makes for good TV because that dynamic is funny. We pick at each other, we have fun, and I think that’s what’s appealing. We’re really a family who happens to duck hunt.”

Jase Robertson then added that people ask about how he and his brother ended up with beautiful wives. “It’s amazing with all this social media, Facebook and Twitter, you hear people say, ‘Oh these women married these guys for their money,’ because we’re successful now, but what they don’t realize is that when they met us, we didn’t have any money.”

Comments / 79

Dennis Boyce
3d ago

real Americans very intelligent, Godly , family oriented good people, something you probably know nothing about , it would be a lot better country if thier we're more families like the Robertsons,& when you do a story about Jase you could at least use a picture of the Robertsons with Jase in it .👍😊😄😂🌄

Reply(8)
33
Kenneth Feather Sr.
2d ago

I'd rather be around these people, than the people that hate America, God and the Family....

Reply(4)
15
In your face
3d ago

Are these creatures dressed up for Halloween? They definitely look hygenically challenged. 👃

Reply(1)
15
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’ Fans Are in a Frenzy Over Brandi Passante’s Latest Post With Barry Weiss

For fans of Storage Wars, they can geek out over seeing show stars Brandi Passante and Barry Weiss team up for some sweet pics. We get a chance to see them together in two photos from Passante’s Instagram account. A third photo features a motorcycle but we don’t know if it’s hers or Weiss’ sweet ride. Well, fans love seeing these two TV stars together. Feast your eyes upon Passante and Weiss having some laughs and fun.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jase Robertson
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’s Ron Perlman & His ‘Yellowstone’ Actress Wife Make First Public Appearance Since Getting Married

Ron Perlman takes no breaks lately. He just finished filming in Mississippi for new action thriller Joe Baby. He recently made headlines for a controversial Twitter post after a Supreme Court decision. Also, he recently received a grandson. And he just got married to long-time partner Allison Dunbar in a secret ceremony in Italy. Talk about a busy summer!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’: What Is Darrell Sheets Doing Now?

For seven years Darrell Sheets was a star contender on A&E’s Storage Wars. But for some reason, he abruptly disappeared from the screen without a formal explanation. As it turns out, the exit wasn’t meant to last. But after a series of heart attacks nearly took his life in 2019, he decided to walk away from his career for good.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Says He Got ‘Screwed’ by the Show, Was Setup to Lose

More than 15 years after Jordin Sparks won season 6 of “American Idol,” runner-up Blake Lewis is finally sharing his thoughts about coming in at second place. Prior to the 20th Anniversary celebration for “American Idol,” Lewis recalled feeling like he was screwed as soon as he heard the final song he had to sing for the show’s season 6. He told Insider that both he and Sparks had to sing the same song on the finale that was chosen as part of the show’s first national songwriting contest. Upon hearing “This Is My Now” for the first time, Lewis admitted he felt like it was written for Sparks.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz’s Condition Prior to Stroke Revealed in Horrifying 911 Call

We’re learning more details behind Frank Fritz’s health. As we previously reported, the “American Pickers” star was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. According to outlets, paramedics arrived at Frank Fritz’s home after his friend placed a 911 call. Once there, they found him “sprawled out on the floor.” Per reports from The Sun, Fritz’s friend made the harrowing phone call over a week ago after Fritz had health complications at his Iowa home.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?

For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

