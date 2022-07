ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced Wednesday that she endorses Trudy Busch Valentine in the Missouri U.S. Senate race. A crowded field of candidates from multiple political parties are running to take over the seat of retiring Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, which could shape up to be one of the country’s most highly-contested Senate races come November.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO