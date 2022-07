The New York Mets completed their two-game sweep over the Yankees with a 3-2 walk-off win on July 27. Here are three takeaways from the game. The New York Mets hosted two games against the Yankees at Citi Field. They took the first contest in a convincing 6-3 victory after a four-run first inning. The Yankees had the chance to even things up with a win on Wednesday, yet that was not the case.

QUEENS, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO