ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sean McVay Confident Rams Can Avoid Super Bowl Hangover

By Connor Zimmerlee
RamDigest
RamDigest
 3 days ago

No team has repeated as Super Bowl Champions since the New England Patriots went back-to-back in 2003 and 2004. Now, the Los Angeles Rams have the opportunity to break that streak as they enter the season as the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Doing so will not be easy, however, as the Rams must avoid the dreaded Super Bowl hangover, which coach Sean McVay believes they are more than capable of.

"What I have respect for is how competitive the league is," McVay said. "So, whether it’s a hangover – to me what that entails is guys think they are better than they are. They stop working the right way, complacency sets in, and the previous success you think has anything to do with your future success."

If any team is capable of repeating as Super Bowl champions from a pure talent perspective, it is the Rams. They boast a roster stacked with talent across the board, and McVay believes they have the guys to get the job done.

"We got the right kind of guys in our locker room, the right kind of coaches that are intrinsically motivated," McVay said. "They care about each other enough that they don’t want to let each other down, so I don’t worry about that."

There is little doubt that on paper the Rams should be the favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions with their roster. However, repeating as champions is hard in today's NFL, which is why it hasn't been done in so long. What can be said for sure though, is that under McVay there will be no Super Bowl hangover for this Rams team.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

The Kansas City Chiefs bet on Justyn Ross' talent when they signed the injury-riddle Clemson star as an undrafted free agent. They will have to wait a little while before that bet possibly cashes in. Ross was placed on injured reserve on Monday, ending his 2022 season before it could start.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's how Aaron Rodgers showed up to Packers training camp

Aaron Rodgers channeled his inner Cameron Poe on the first day of Year 18 with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning two-time MVP, rolled up to training camp on Tuesday – the official reporting day for veterans – in a white tank top and jeans with long, slicked-back hair, replicating the iconic Nicholas Cage character from the 1997 action thriller “Con Air.”
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Champions#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Los Angeles Rams
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy 'the man to lead' Cowboys to Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys suffered another disappointing end to a season with aspirations of a deep playoff run, some fans may have thought that head coach Mike McCarthy would be shown the door. The franchise parted ways with Wade Phillips midway through the 2010 campaign after multiple shortcomings and then fired Jason Garrett following the 2019 campaign in a similar fashion after nine-plus seasons.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Is Mike McCarthy on the hot seat?

The Cowboys’ most significant problems last year were a combination of debilitating penalties and time management. Both of these things are typically indicative of lousy coaching. I don’t want to blame Mike McCarthy for the team’s problems all year with penalties, but that still is the head coach’s job to keep his guys disciplined. The verdict has been out on Mike McCarthy’s ability to coach a team to a Superbowl. With rumors surrounding Sean Payton possibly wanting to coach the Cowboys, the seat for McCarthy is hot.
NFL
The Independent

Dallas Cowboys owner under fire for using derogatory term for little people

The owner of the Dallas Cowboys has apologised for using a slur for little people.The comments at issue came from Jerry Jones, 79, who made a joke in reference to recently deceased Cowboys executive Larry Lacewell, during a press conference on Tuesday during the first day of the NFL team’s training camp in Southern California.“I’m going to get me somebody, a m****t, to stand up there with me, and dress him up like Lace, and think Lace is still out here helping at practice with us,” Mr Jones said.“We all need our props and the memory that goes with...
NFL
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

 https://www.si.com/nfl/rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy