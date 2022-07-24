Sean McVay Confident Rams Can Avoid Super Bowl Hangover

No team has repeated as Super Bowl Champions since the New England Patriots went back-to-back in 2003 and 2004. Now, the Los Angeles Rams have the opportunity to break that streak as they enter the season as the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Doing so will not be easy, however, as the Rams must avoid the dreaded Super Bowl hangover, which coach Sean McVay believes they are more than capable of.

"What I have respect for is how competitive the league is," McVay said. "So, whether it’s a hangover – to me what that entails is guys think they are better than they are. They stop working the right way, complacency sets in, and the previous success you think has anything to do with your future success."

If any team is capable of repeating as Super Bowl champions from a pure talent perspective, it is the Rams. They boast a roster stacked with talent across the board, and McVay believes they have the guys to get the job done.

"We got the right kind of guys in our locker room, the right kind of coaches that are intrinsically motivated," McVay said. "They care about each other enough that they don’t want to let each other down, so I don’t worry about that."

There is little doubt that on paper the Rams should be the favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions with their roster. However, repeating as champions is hard in today's NFL, which is why it hasn't been done in so long. What can be said for sure though, is that under McVay there will be no Super Bowl hangover for this Rams team.

