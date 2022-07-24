ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weeks 13 and 15 Opponent Preview: Washington Commanders

By Patricia Traina
 3 days ago

The New York Giants will look to recapture a little bit of magic from yesteryear when they face the Washington Commanders during the last leg of the 2022 campaign.

The team's December 4 home game will mark the second time New York will be sporting their legacy uniforms with the old GIANTS helmets this season. That game was chosen because the Giants-Washington rivalry, which began in 1932 when the team was known as the Boston Braves, is the oldest rivalry the Giants have with any NFC East opponent.

In 1986, the Giants made history when they became the first team to defeat Washington three times in the same season, including the 1986 NFC Championship game. The Giants would then go on to win Supr Bowl XXI, their first-ever championship in the Super Bowl era.

Weeks 13: Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Sunday, Dec. 4, 1:00 pm* (Flex Scheduling) FOX

Week 15: New York Giants at Washington Commanders

Saturday, December 17 or Sunday, December 18 (Date, time, network TBD)

Commanders' 2021 Record

7-10, (.412), 3rd place, NFC East

Series History

The Giants lead the regular-season series 104-70-4. The postseason series is tied 1-1. The Commanders swept the season series for the first time since 2011 last season, snapping a five-game Giants winning streak in the series.

The Giants have faced Washington 178 times in the regular season since their first game in 1932, making this their most frequently contested rivalry. They are 8-4 vs. Washington in MetLife Stadium and 14-10-1 in FedExField. The Giants have swept the season series 34 times.

Last Meetings

January 9, 2022: The Commanders rushed for 226 yards in a 22-7 victory in MetLife Stadium. The Giants started quarterback Jake Fromm in that game as Daniel Jones and Mike Glennon were injured. Fromm threw for 103 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown to Darius Slayton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujVLu_0gqznZt000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxJop_0gqznZt000

September 16, 2021: Before that, the Giants dropped a 30-29 decision in the first meeting with the Commanders in a Week 3 Thursday night game on a 43-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins as time expired. A questionable Giants off-side penalty against the Giants helped set up the game-winning field goal.

Commanders' Key Additions

Carson Wentz, QB (trade); Jahan Dotson, WR (draft); Andrew Norwell, OL (FA); Trai Turner, OL (FA)

Commanders' Key Losses

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB (retired); DeAndre Carter, WR (FA); Brandon Scherff, OL (FA); Landon Collins, S (released)

Offseason Grade: B-

Washington didn’t do much with its offseason, opting for one large move rather than many small ones. With Wentz adding $28 million to the cap space, there wasn’t a whole lot of wiggle room to make any more moves.

While there were other potential quarterback upgrades to make this offseason, Washington opted to make an affordable one in terms of assets, trading two third-round picks for their new quarterback.

Wentz has one year to prove himself. If he doesn’t, the Commanders can tap into 2023’s loaded QB class. — Jeremy Brener, Washington Football Reporter

Biggest Unanswered Question

Head coach Ron Rivera has alluded numerous times this offseason about wanting to add a veteran linebacker. The team drafted Jamin Davis in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but he has migrated to his more natural position on the outside.

Cole Holcomb has gotten the lion’s share of the first-team reps, but it doesn’t appear as if he’s won the starting job. He’ll have to do so in training camp, otherwise the team may look outside the organization at a linebacker like Anthony Barr or Deion Jones. — Jeremy Brener, Washington Football Reporter

Fantasy Fact

Antonio Gibson finished 10th in fantasy points among running backs last season, but he was terribly inconsistent. In fact, he scored fewer than 12 points seven times and was limited to single digits in six of those games. With J.D. McKissic in the mix and the selection of Brian Robinson in the draft, Gibson’s 2022 touch share could decline. — Michael Fabiano

