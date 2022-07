The Kansas City Chiefs, looking to strengthen their roster, are bringing in a Pro Bowl pass rusher for a visit on July 27. The Kansas City Chiefs fell just short of making it to the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year this past season. This offseason, they saw talent leave, such as safety Tyrann Mathieu, cornerback Charvarius Ward, and defensive end Carlos Dunlap. It certainly did not help that the AFC has gotten unbelievably tougher this offseason. But, it appears that the team has set its focus on filling one of the voids on their defense.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO