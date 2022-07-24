ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SNAPSHOT: Saratoga County Fair ribbon cutting

By Staff report
Saratogian
Cover picture for the articleWith approximately 1,700 cheering Demolition Derby fans in the background, Saratoga County Fair President Jenn Flinton recent;y...

Saratogian

SNAPSHOT: Ribbon cutting of Wallace Turner Law’s new office in Albany

Raysheea Turner, left, and Kimberley Wallace, right, celebrate the official ribbon cutting of Wallace Turner Law’s new home at 134 Central Ave. in Albany. Wallace and Turner incorporated Wallace Turner Law in February 2020 and set a legal precedent as the only law firm owned and operated by Black women in the Capital Region. This female minority-owned law practice receives entrepreneur support from the Saratoga Springs-based organization Business for Good. (Photo provided)
ALBANY, NY
Saratogian

Calendar

MONKEYPOX VACCINE CLINIC: Saratoga County Department of Health will hold a monkeypox vaccine clinic at its offices at 6012 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa on Wednesday, July 27 from 9:30AM to 11:30AM and 1:30PM to 3:30PM. An appointment is required. Make an appointment online at the Saratoga County Department of Health Monkeypox Resource Center. There are currently no reported cases of monkeypox in Saratoga County. The two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine will be administered to eligible people who may have had a recent exposure to monkeypox. For more information or to make an appointment, please visit the Saratoga County Department of Health’s monkeypox resource center at www.saratogacountyny.gov.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Saratogian

Local organizations partner to help end homelessness in Saratoga County

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Local organizations are partnering to help end homelessness in Saratoga County, starting with a new Saratoga Cares card initiative. Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim joined with area business and nonprofit leaders associated with the Saratoga County Alliance to End Homelessness on Monday to kick off an effort to distribute Saratoga Cares cards to local downtown businesses.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga County Fair winds down

Families from across the Capital Region braved the heat and humidity to enjoy the Saratoga County Fair. There were presentations by the local 4-H Club and a small animal show, as well as rides and games for children. There were also plenty of old favorites, like the tractor pull and...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP: Employee stole Department of State checks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of State is short nearly $20,000 after an Albany woman stole 56 checks made out to the agency, according to the New York State Police. Officials first reported the activity on December 9, telling police that four checks had been cashed by someone other than the intended recipient.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Discovering Saratoga: Hattie’s Track Shack

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hattie’s Restaurant has made a name for itself for its award-winning cuisine, even named the best fried chicken in New York State by Food Network. With three locations in Saratoga County, Hattie’s trackside location is a summertime tradition. Since 1938, the establishment has been known for its New Orleans-style fried […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

New Druthers location in Clifton Park under construction

So close, we can almost taste the beer. That’s the message tonight from the Druthers in Clifton Park. Owners shared these photos on Facebook today, giving us a look at the progress of the construction. This will be located across from the Staples on Maxwell Road. At last check,...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Star 93.9

Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Route 30 ramp to State Route 5 in Amsterdam to close

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, the northbound State Route 30 ramp to eastbound State Route 5 in Amsterdam will be closed. The closure is necessary for the placement of lengthwise grooves on the bridge deck and will remain in place until Friday, July 29, at 5 p.m.
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

More than Lake George: Best Adirondack lakes

If you're planning an outing into the Adirondacks, whether for a day trip or a full family vacation, Lake George is a great place to start - but it's just one of many. The Adirondack Park is full of lakes that are every bit worth the trip, if watery adventure is what you seek.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Live 95.9

An Ugly Stretch Of Road In Pittsfield To Be Milled And Paved

The Pittsfield Street Improvement Project has been ongoing for some time now, and it has consisted primarily of repaving city roads that are in bad shape. Well, one of the roads in the city that has certainly been in need of repaving for some time is East Street. On Monday, the city crew's work schedule will shift to that rough riding stretch.
PITTSFIELD, MA
DCist

Montgomery County Recommends Masking Indoors Again As COVID Surges

Montgomery County officials are recommending residents resume wearing masks indoors, as COVID surges again in the region. Likely driven by the spread of variant BA.5 – an omicron off-shoot and now the dominant COVID strain in the U.S. — community spread in Montgomery County is back in the “high” zone — a category determined by the rate of new COVID cases per 100,000 residents, the number of hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, and how many hospital beds are occupied by COVID patients.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WNYT

Saratoga BLM activist due in court over car damage

CLIFTON PARK – Supporters were planning to gather in Clifton Park Wednesday to support a protester accused of damaging a car in April. Chandler Higgenbottom is in court after allegedly slamming her fist on a car at a protest. It happened at a Target store in Clifton Park. She was there to protest for a 14-year-old boy – believed to have autism – who was tackled by a deputy inside the store.
CLIFTON PARK, NY

