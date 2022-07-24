SNAPSHOT: Saratoga County Fair ribbon cutting

MONKEYPOX VACCINE CLINIC: Saratoga County Department of Health will hold a monkeypox vaccine clinic at its offices at 6012 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa on Wednesday, July 27 from 9:30AM to 11:30AM and 1:30PM to 3:30PM. An appointment is required. Make an appointment online at the Saratoga County Department of Health Monkeypox Resource Center. There are currently no reported cases of monkeypox in Saratoga County. The two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine will be administered to eligible people who may have had a recent exposure to monkeypox. For more information or to make an appointment, please visit the Saratoga County Department of Health’s monkeypox resource center at www.saratogacountyny.gov.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO