Trade Terrence Ross? Denver Nuggets Could Be Interested, Says Analyst

By Jeremy Brener
 3 days ago

ORLANDO - Terrence Ross is the longest-tenured member of the Orlando Magic, and he also might be the most passionate.

In a recent episode of The T. Ross Podcast, Ross shared his hype about the team.

“We can f**king go to the playoffs this year,” Ross said.

However, Ross also is a three-point shooting asset that contending teams may covet.

Bleacher Report wrote about the idea of the Denver Nuggets acquiring Ross in exchange for former Magic players Ish Smith, Jeff Green and a 2023 second-round pick.

Denver made defense a priority this summer, which makes sense since a squad led by Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. will always lean offense. Then again, this team will never plot a championship path on the defensive end. If Denver ever wins big with this core, it will be because the offense overwhelmed opponents and the defense did just enough. It could benefit the Nuggets, then, to do everything they can to ensure the offense is supercharged. Adding a quick-strike scorer such as Ross would be a small but helpful step in that direction. If nothing else, having him, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji on the same bench could help keep the scoreboard spinning when the starters sit.

Ross has been strong in his Orlando tenure, but put up career-worst shooting numbers in his sixth season with the Magic. Ross shot just 39.7 percent from the field, including 29.2 percent from 3-point range. He also averaged just 10 points per game, his lowest scoring production since the 2017-18 season when he only played in 24 games.

With the team looking to give minutes to younger players, it might be time to start considering offers for Ross.

