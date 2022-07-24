Man fatally shot on Lyell Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place overnight Sunday on Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street in Rochester.

Officers say the shooting happened at around 1:42 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene they located a man in his 30s who had been shot. The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lyell Avenue, between Child Street and Sherman Street, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic for the next several hours as officers continue their investigation.

This marks the city’s 44th homicide this year.

