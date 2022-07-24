ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 8 WROC

Man fatally shot on Lyell Avenue in Rochester

By Jonathan Lee, Lia Tobin
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJrCU_0gqzmKvY00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place overnight Sunday on Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street in Rochester.

Officers say the shooting happened at around 1:42 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene they located a man in his 30s who had been shot. The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lyell Avenue, between Child Street and Sherman Street, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic for the next several hours as officers continue their investigation.

This marks the city’s 44th homicide this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 9

Kim Sullivan
3d ago

if you want to stop the violence bring the national guard up put them on every corner I mean every corner that's what they're here for we don't have enough police force they get paid so let them help and maybe all this violence will stop do the right thing Mr Mayor

Reply
4
lejune kennedy
3d ago

Is the State of Emergency still in effect or was it only during that murder investigation a few days ago and during the time that we lost a RPO?

Reply
4
Related
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Man shot on Fleming Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was shot on Fleming Street and arrived at Rochester General Hospital Tuesday afternoon. Police say they initially responded to Fleming Street just after 12:30 p.m. for the report of a man shot. Officers were unable to locate the victim, but a short time later, a 35-year-old male arrived at RGH by private vehicle.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Fairport florist honoring Officer Mazurkiewicz

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — One floral shop in Fairport is behind the blue ribbons honoring Officer Mazurkiewicz. Claudia O’Hara has been making them right there at their store. O’Hara says this is a labor of love. “Fairport is a warm and loving community and when it loses one of their own, everyone comes together. We […]
FAIRPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Strong Memorial Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
News 8 WROC

Weapon, DWI charges for man arrested in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 32-year-old man faces weapon and DWI charges after being arrested by state police in Rochester Tuesday, officials announced Wednesday. Tysheem Holford, 32, has been charged with driving while intoxicated, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon third degree.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Gunshots fired into car with woman inside on Clifford Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after gunshots were fired into a car with a woman inside Monday night. Just after 7:00 a.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Clifford Avenue near Portland Avenue for the report that a female had been shot. When police arrived to...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate two separate late night shootings

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking into two separate shooting incidents in the late night hours of Monday. The first incident happened just after 10:15 p.m. when police say a shot was fired during a fight at a vigil on the 400 block of Dewey Avenue, near Emerson Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Bar fight leads to city's 44th homicide

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have identified the man shot and killed on Lyell Avenue Sunday morning. Police responded to Lyell Avenue just west of Broad Street for a ShotSpotter activation around 1:42 a.m. They found Derek Taylor, 36, had been shot at least once in his torso. He was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD investigating Hudson Avenue shooting and car crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester man was shot on Hudson Avenue Monday afternoon. Around 3:10 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Hudson Avenue for the report of an accident and a possible person shot. When they arrived, a 30-year-old man was suffering from at least one...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman injured after car shot up on Clifford Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester woman was injured after her car was shot up on Clifford Avenue Monday evening. At approximately 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Clifford Avenue for the report of a woman shot in the leg. When police arrived, they located...
iheart.com

Lyell Ave. Homicide Victim Identified

Rochester police have released the name of the man shot to death early yesterday morning on Lyell Avenue, near Child Street. Police say 36-year-old Derek Taylor was shot during some sort of fight involving several women outside a bar. The fight escalated and involved a number of people, leading to...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Newark Man Arrested for Trespassing

On Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 1:30 am, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Christopher L. Planty, age 33, of Newark, New York. Planty entered a dwelling in the Town of Seneca Falls without permission. Planty was charged with one count of Criminal trespass in the second degree, a misdemeanor.
NEWARK, NY
2 On Your Side

Services announced for Rochester Police officer killed in the line of duty

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Services have been announced for a Rochester Police officer gunned down in the line of duty. A wake will be held this Sunday for 29-year-veteran Tony Mazurkiewicz. Mazurkiewicz was in a parked vehicle with Officer Sino Seng on July 21 when 17 rounds were fired into the vehicle from behind, according to the department. The two were part of the department’s plainclothes tactical unit and were investigating a murder.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy