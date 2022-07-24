ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Full-time professionals are getting side gigs to get ahead of inflation

By Ayesha Rascoe
knau.org
 3 days ago

Making it in this economy with one job isn't enough for a lot of Americans. The squeeze of higher prices means they need to take on a second job. And with a strong labor market, the opportunities to earn that second paycheck are there. Sacha Chadwick is a 30-year-old associate publicist...

www.knau.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Advice: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay Find: How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's important to note that some of these jobs might be harder to do during the pandemic but could be ones you look to take on in the future. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy