Black Panther sequel trailer reveals tribute to Chadwick Boseman

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Actors Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba and Winston Duke speaking at the event.

The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman’s “passion and genius” as the trailer for the sequel was revealed at Comic-Con.

The film’s director, Ryan Coogler, said the production team had “put our love for Chadwick into this film”.

The clip was shown for the first time at the tail-end of a Marvel mega-panel on Saturday, during which the franchise boss, Kevin Feige, revealed new blockbuster titles.

Emotional scenes in the trailer show queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, and her family mourning the loss of her son king, T’Challa, played by Boseman, who is depicted in a mural.

The actor died in 2020 after being diagnosed with cancer four years earlier. Marvel decided not to recast his role.

Sharing the clip, Coogler recalled sitting with Boseman at a previous Comic-Con, saying: “Chadwick had these huge hands and he was just squeezing down on my shoulders. I felt his hand the rest of the day.

“I promise you, I can feel his hand on me right now.”

He continued: “Chad’s passion and genius and his culture and the impact he made on this industry will be felt for ever.

“We put our love for Chadwick into this film.

“We also put our passion. This film has a ton of action and humour. It’s also a rollercoaster of a movie.

“It goes to new places in Wakanda that we’ve never been before but other corners of the MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe].”

Boseman’s co-star Letitia Wright added: “It’s a blessing, we’ve grown so much.

“It’s an honour to bring this movie to you and honour big brother.”

The British actor Michaela Coel was confirmed to be joining the cast of the film, and told fans how important the first Black Panther film was to her as it showed a black superhero backed by other black superheroes.

























