Disneyland Paris dedicated a whole room to Peggy Carter on its Avengers Campus and it's a must-see for any Marvel fan. Here's how to get to it if you're visiting the park.

By Kirsten Acuna
 3 days ago
Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) gets a lot of love at Disneyland Paris. Kirsten Acuna/Insider
  • Agent Carter has an entire room dedicated to her at Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris.
  • The S.H.I.E.L.D. co-founder's office is inside the Stark Factory quick-service restaurant.
  • Fans can take photos at Carter's desk and eat inside the room.

